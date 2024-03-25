The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2024-03-25
DP Gachagua publicly seeks forgiveness from Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua apologises to Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at Muranga University of Technology
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly sought forgiveness from Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the former First Lady and the mother of Uhuru Kenyatta, the country's fourth President.

DP Gachagua issued the apology on Monday, March 25, as a heartfelt admission of the turbulent political climate of the 2022 General Election.

Gachagua the campaign period that saw an escalation in disrespectful and insulting remarks directed towards key figures, including Mama Ngina.

"2022 politics had become so dirty. It had reached a point, where we had lacked respect, hurling insults to Mama Ngina. I wouldn't again, like the Mt Kenya community, for us to get to that point again of lacking respect for our elders. I would like to ask for forgiveness from Mama Ngina," Gachagua stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a meeting with Nyandarua County Assembly Members (MCAs) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on January 23, 2024
This statement was also a call for political maturity and a return to values that respect and honour the contributions of elders like Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who has been a significant figure in Kenya's history.

The Deputy President's acknowledgement of the inappropriate behaviour exhibited during the election season serves as a reminder of the need for a more respectful political environment.

Kenya’s maiden first lady has severally been caught up in political attacks & scheming owing to her family’s political history.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
The latest was in 2023, when her security was scaled down following a stand-off between the government and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Government officials and allies of President William Ruto accused Kenyatta of sponsoring anti-government protests in Nairobi.

As a result, the former president was forced to donate his security officers to her at the time.

She has also had to defend her family & son from political attacks.

In 2022, she defended Uhuru's decision to cut ties with Ruto, attributing the fallout to Ruto's alleged negligence of duties and disrespect.

Moreover, Mama Ngina supported Uhuru's endorsement of Raila Odinga as his preferred successor, urging the Mount Kenya region to follow Uhuru's lead.

