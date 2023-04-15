Gachagua gives directive to police boss in response to Raila's letter to ICC

A tough-talking Gachagua downplayed Odinga’s claims that the government extrajudicial force to contain Azimio la Umoja protesters during the recent demonstrations.

Speaking in Nyandarua on Saturday, April 15, the DP noted that, it is Odinga and his team who should be sent to the Hague for the destruction of property and lives lost during the protests that were called by the opposition.

"In fact, the people who should be taken to ICC are those Azimio characters who have destroyed the life and property of the people of Kenya," Gachagua fired while challenging the opposition chief to make his recent threat that protests could resume after Ramadhan real.

A tough talking Gachagua alleged that the letter is part of a scheme to intimidate IG Japhet Koome.

Pulse Live Kenya

He appealed to the IG to exercise his duties without fear or favour during protests and ensure that human life and property are protected.

'I see they want to intimidate the IG, but I ask you to continue doing your job professionally. Had they not come to the streets, there would have been no issue between the police and the demonstrators. So let them keep their people at home, "Gachagua slammed.

"IG if those people come to the street, do your job in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya. Protect the life and property of Kenyans," he added.

Gachagua alleged that Odinga is keen on finding his way into government through the backdoor and is using the demonstrations to push the same, adding that unlike the previous regime, they would not agree to a handshake.

"We are not like the previous government that agreed to the handshake. We are stronger," Gachagua added.

Odinga called off the protests on Sunday, April 02 after a truce was brokered with President William Ruto agreeing to address part of the concerns raised by the opposition through a bipartisan process anchored in law.

