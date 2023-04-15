The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gachagua gives directive to police boss in response to Raila's letter to ICC

Charles Ouma

DP Rigathi Gachagua who addressed the letter on Saturday, April 15 also dared Raila Odinga to proceed with protests after Ramadhan if he so wishes

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) with strict instructions to the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome.

A tough-talking Gachagua downplayed Odinga’s claims that the government extrajudicial force to contain Azimio la Umoja protesters during the recent demonstrations.

Speaking in Nyandarua on Saturday, April 15, the DP noted that, it is Odinga and his team who should be sent to the Hague for the destruction of property and lives lost during the protests that were called by the opposition.

"In fact, the people who should be taken to ICC are those Azimio characters who have destroyed the life and property of the people of Kenya," Gachagua fired while challenging the opposition chief to make his recent threat that protests could resume after Ramadhan real.

A tough talking Gachagua alleged that the letter is part of a scheme to intimidate IG Japhet Koome.

Police spraying water on Raila Odinga's motorcade
Police spraying water on Raila Odinga's motorcade Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Noordin Haji's special role in Ruto-Raila truce that halted Azimio protests

He appealed to the IG to exercise his duties without fear or favour during protests and ensure that human life and property are protected.

'I see they want to intimidate the IG, but I ask you to continue doing your job professionally. Had they not come to the streets, there would have been no issue between the police and the demonstrators. So let them keep their people at home, "Gachagua slammed.

"IG if those people come to the street, do your job in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya. Protect the life and property of Kenyans," he added.

Gachagua alleged that Odinga is keen on finding his way into government through the backdoor and is using the demonstrations to push the same, adding that unlike the previous regime, they would not agree to a handshake.

"We are not like the previous government that agreed to the handshake. We are stronger," Gachagua added.

Odinga called off the protests on Sunday, April 02 after a truce was brokered with President William Ruto agreeing to address part of the concerns raised by the opposition through a bipartisan process anchored in law.

READ: Raila settles on 7 loyal allies to represent Azimio in bipartisan talks

Consequently, both sides of the political divide assembled teams of politicians to engage in talks.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

