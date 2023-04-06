The Azimio One Kenya Coalition has settled on a seven-member team of loyal allies who will represent the coalition in bipartisan talks with their Kenya Kwanza counterparts.
Raila settles on 7 loyal allies to represent Azimio in bipartisan talks
The Azimio team will be tabling six key issues in the negotiations.
Recommended articles
The team was selected after the Azimio Parliamentary group meeting in Athi, Machakos County.
The meeting was attended by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, among others.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Azimio Council chairperson, was absent from the meeting, although he sent his apologies.
"I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta. He wanted to come but he was unable, but he said he will support whatever resolution we will make today," Raila told the members present.
The team to represent Azimio includes Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.
Below is the full list:
- Ledama Ole Kina - Narok Senator
- Edwin Sifuna - Nairobi Senator
- Enoch Wambua - Kitui Senator
- Hon. Amina Mnyanzi - Malindi MP
- Hon. Millie Odhiambo - Suba North MP
- Hon. David Kosing - Pokot South MP
- Hon. Otiende Amollo - Rarieda MP
The Azimio team will be tabling six key issues to the government, which they demand be addressed immediately.
Among the issues they front are the lowering of the cost of living, a review of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, among others.
Below is the full list of Azimio demands to Kenya Kwanza:
- Recommend measures to lower the cost of Unga.
- Conduct a forensic review of the IEBC servers.
- Review the appointment and dismissal of IEBC commissioners.
- Recommend legal policies to strengthen the electoral systems to entrench a culture of free and fair elections.
- Review the circumstances that led to the dismissal of Cherera Four and reinstate them.
- Require members who leave parties to resign and seek fresh mandates.
Both Azimio leader Raila Odinga and President William have maintained they are not about to get into another political handshake as was with the last regime.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke