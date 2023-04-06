Raila settles on 7 loyal allies to represent Azimio in bipartisan talks

The team was selected after the Azimio Parliamentary group meeting in Athi, Machakos County.

The meeting was attended by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, among others.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Azimio Council chairperson, was absent from the meeting, although he sent his apologies.

"I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta. He wanted to come but he was unable, but he said he will support whatever resolution we will make today," Raila told the members present.

The team to represent Azimio includes Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

Below is the full list:

Ledama Ole Kina - Narok Senator Edwin Sifuna - Nairobi Senator Enoch Wambua - Kitui Senator Hon. Amina Mnyanzi - Malindi MP Hon. Millie Odhiambo - Suba North MP Hon. David Kosing - Pokot South MP Hon. Otiende Amollo - Rarieda MP

The Azimio team will be tabling six key issues to the government, which they demand be addressed immediately.

Among the issues they front are the lowering of the cost of living, a review of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, among others.

Below is the full list of Azimio demands to Kenya Kwanza:

Recommend measures to lower the cost of Unga. Conduct a forensic review of the IEBC servers. Review the appointment and dismissal of IEBC commissioners. Recommend legal policies to strengthen the electoral systems to entrench a culture of free and fair elections. Review the circumstances that led to the dismissal of Cherera Four and reinstate them. Require members who leave parties to resign and seek fresh mandates.