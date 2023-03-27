Gachagua's message after arriving in Nairobi CBD at 5am [Photos]

Despite the threat of protests by Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters, DP Gachagua arrived at his Harambee House Annex office in Nairobi CBD on Monday, 27 at 5:15am, ready to tackle the day's responsibilities.

"Good morning Kenya, as usual, at 5.15 am in the office today, we are rebuilding our great Nation. Blessed week ahead," Gachagua said.

The DP's post can be seen as message that the government is committed to maintaining stability and continuity, even in the face of political turmoil.

The potential for protests by Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters comes amid political tensions in the country, with the opposition accusing the government of failing to address the high cost of living.

The National Police Service, through Inspector General Japhet Koome, declared the protest illegal.

Koome has emphasized that police will treat everyone equally when arresting protesters in the streets and that there will be no special treatment for anyone regardless of their social status.

Despite the police warning against mass action assemblies and protests, the opposition has called on its supporters to take to the streets to protest against President Ruto's leadership.

Police officers have been deployed in various parts of the city to contain any situation that requires their attention.

