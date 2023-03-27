ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua's message after arriving in Nairobi CBD at 5am [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua appeared unmoved by Azimio's planned protest and arrived in his Nairobi CBD office at 5:15 am

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stepped up to take charge of his duties in the absence of President William Ruto, who is currently on a trip to Europe.

Recommended articles

Despite the threat of protests by Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters, DP Gachagua arrived at his Harambee House Annex office in Nairobi CBD on Monday, 27 at 5:15am, ready to tackle the day's responsibilities.

"Good morning Kenya, as usual, at 5.15 am in the office today, we are rebuilding our great Nation. Blessed week ahead," Gachagua said.

The DP's post can be seen as message that the government is committed to maintaining stability and continuity, even in the face of political turmoil.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The potential for protests by Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters comes amid political tensions in the country, with the opposition accusing the government of failing to address the high cost of living.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Police Service, through Inspector General Japhet Koome, declared the protest illegal.

Koome has emphasized that police will treat everyone equally when arresting protesters in the streets and that there will be no special treatment for anyone regardless of their social status.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome speaking during a past media briefing
Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome speaking during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the police warning against mass action assemblies and protests, the opposition has called on its supporters to take to the streets to protest against President Ruto's leadership.

Police officers have been deployed in various parts of the city to contain any situation that requires their attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a late night advisory on social media, Interior CAS Millicent Omanga said Kenyans should focus on their businesses, cautioning Kenyans who have no business being in the streets to stay home.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

Sh204 million allocated to David Ndii's team for vehicles & other expenses

Sh204 million allocated to David Ndii's team for vehicles & other expenses

Gachagua's message after arriving in Nairobi CBD at 5am [Photos]

Gachagua's message after arriving in Nairobi CBD at 5am [Photos]

CS Kindiki proposes law amendments to counter protests

CS Kindiki proposes law amendments to counter protests

Jalang’o’s bold statement declaring his stand against Raila after meeting Ruto

Jalang’o’s bold statement declaring his stand against Raila after meeting Ruto

Jeff Mwathi death probe: IG Japheth Koome gives update, reveals next steps

Jeff Mwathi death probe: IG Japheth Koome gives update, reveals next steps

Pastor Ng’ang’a rescues man kicked out by landlord and deserted by wife [Video]

Pastor Ng’ang’a rescues man kicked out by landlord and deserted by wife [Video]

Why family of political mobilizer does not believe he committed suicide in Kasarani

Why family of political mobilizer does not believe he committed suicide in Kasarani

Danny Miles: Burial in limbo as widow complains of being abandoned with body, plans

Danny Miles: Burial in limbo as widow complains of being abandoned with body, plans

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

Dr Maxwell Okoth

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death