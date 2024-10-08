DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

Gachagua shared two Bible verses, beginning with Jeremiah 30:19, which speaks of songs of thanksgiving and an increase in numbers. The verse reads:

“From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honour, and they will not be disdained.”

He followed this with the words, "It is well," suggesting a sense of acceptance.

In a separate tweet, Gachagua also quoted 1 Thessalonians 5:18, stating:

"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

Impeachment Proceedings

Earlier today, 281 MPs voted to impeach Gachagua, citing various allegations ranging from misuse of office to mismanagement of public resources.

Only 44 MPs voted against the motion, while 1 abstained, making it a significant victory for those pushing for his removal.

The matter will now move to the Senate, where a special committee will investigate the charges before a final vote is taken.

If two-thirds of the Senate votes to impeach, Gachagua will be removed from office.