DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

His tweet, posted shortly after 281 MPs voted in favour of the impeachment motion, is seen by many as a calm and measured reaction to the political turmoil.
In the wake of the National Assembly's vote to impeach him, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took to social media to share a response, quoting Bible verses that reflect his apparent acceptance of the unfolding events.
Gachagua shared two Bible verses, beginning with Jeremiah 30:19, which speaks of songs of thanksgiving and an increase in numbers. The verse reads:
“From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honour, and they will not be disdained.”
He followed this with the words, "It is well," suggesting a sense of acceptance.
In a separate tweet, Gachagua also quoted 1 Thessalonians 5:18, stating:
"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
Impeachment Proceedings
Earlier today, 281 MPs voted to impeach Gachagua, citing various allegations ranging from misuse of office to mismanagement of public resources.
Only 44 MPs voted against the motion, while 1 abstained, making it a significant victory for those pushing for his removal.
The matter will now move to the Senate, where a special committee will investigate the charges before a final vote is taken.
If two-thirds of the Senate votes to impeach, Gachagua will be removed from office.
However, should the Senate reject the motion, the Deputy President will retain his position, though his political future may remain uncertain.