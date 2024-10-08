The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

Denis Mwangi

In the wake of the National Assembly's vote to impeach him, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took to social media to share a response, quoting Bible verses that reflect his apparent acceptance of the unfolding events.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly

His tweet, posted shortly after 281 MPs voted in favour of the impeachment motion, is seen by many as a calm and measured reaction to the political turmoil.

Recommended articles

Gachagua shared two Bible verses, beginning with Jeremiah 30:19, which speaks of songs of thanksgiving and an increase in numbers. The verse reads:

“From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honour, and they will not be disdained.”

He followed this with the words, "It is well," suggesting a sense of acceptance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate tweet, Gachagua also quoted 1 Thessalonians 5:18, stating:

"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier today, 281 MPs voted to impeach Gachagua, citing various allegations ranging from misuse of office to mismanagement of public resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only 44 MPs voted against the motion, while 1 abstained, making it a significant victory for those pushing for his removal.

The matter will now move to the Senate, where a special committee will investigate the charges before a final vote is taken.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

If two-thirds of the Senate votes to impeach, Gachagua will be removed from office.

However, should the Senate reject the motion, the Deputy President will retain his position, though his political future may remain uncertain.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NTSA answers 5 critical questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

NTSA answers 5 critical questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

List of 6 judges awarded Sh126 million after rejection by Uhuru

List of 6 judges awarded Sh126 million after rejection by Uhuru

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Activist Morara Kebaso in court

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security