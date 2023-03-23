ADVERTISEMENT
Rigathi issues conditions for dialogue with Raila

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua has told off a section of religious leaders pushing for dialogue between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in his office

DP Rigathi Gachagua attended the burial of Mama Diana Wanjiku Njuya, the mother of MP Mary Wamaua in Maragua, Murang'a County.

During his speech, the deputy president scoffed at calls by some members of the clergy for President Ruto to engage Odinga in a dialogue.

He accused the Azimio la Umoja leader of blackmailing the government, maintaining that the Kenya Kwanza administration would not yield to his demands.

We want to tell members of the clergy that we have heard you and we respect you. But why are you telling us to hold a dialogue with someone who has been blackmailing us? We are telling the clergy not to request us to sanction blackmail and impunity,” Gachagua said.

He added that the only discussion he would be open to having is with Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta about what transpired in the last days of the previous administration which Gachagua said were used to loot from the public coffers.

We would like to have a dialogue with Raila and Uhuru so that they tell us when they plan to return the money in the caymans islands. They should tell us when the Sh15 billion payment that was processed in 26 minutes will be returned,” the deputy president said, adding that that is the only discussion he would be willing to have with the opposition leader.

READ: Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

On his part, Odinga said that he was not interested in a handshake with President Ruto.

Kenya Kwanza has continued to claim that all we are looking for is a handshake. We emphatically refute these unfounded rumours that we are protesting to improve the lives of Kenyans because we want a handshake.

This is an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. We cannot and we will not participate in a handshake with an illegitimate regime,” he said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Raila Odinga speaks during a media briefing in Nairobi
Raila Odinga speaks during a media briefing in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

He also accused the DP of planning to infiltrate the planned Azimio la Umoja protests in Nairobi to harm supporters and blame opposition leaders.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

