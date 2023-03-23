Rigathi issues conditions for dialogue with Raila

During his speech, the deputy president scoffed at calls by some members of the clergy for President Ruto to engage Odinga in a dialogue.

He accused the Azimio la Umoja leader of blackmailing the government, maintaining that the Kenya Kwanza administration would not yield to his demands.

“We want to tell members of the clergy that we have heard you and we respect you. But why are you telling us to hold a dialogue with someone who has been blackmailing us? We are telling the clergy not to request us to sanction blackmail and impunity,” Gachagua said.

He added that the only discussion he would be open to having is with Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta about what transpired in the last days of the previous administration which Gachagua said were used to loot from the public coffers.

“We would like to have a dialogue with Raila and Uhuru so that they tell us when they plan to return the money in the caymans islands. They should tell us when the Sh15 billion payment that was processed in 26 minutes will be returned,” the deputy president said, adding that that is the only discussion he would be willing to have with the opposition leader.

On his part, Odinga said that he was not interested in a handshake with President Ruto.

“Kenya Kwanza has continued to claim that all we are looking for is a handshake. We emphatically refute these unfounded rumours that we are protesting to improve the lives of Kenyans because we want a handshake.

“This is an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. We cannot and we will not participate in a handshake with an illegitimate regime,” he said during a media briefing on Thursday.

