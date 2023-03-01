Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Raila has made it clear to the public that Ruto is not ready to have talks with him despite knowing that he did not win the 2022 presidential elections.

He (Ruto) is not ready for any talks. There is no basis of talking with him because he maintains a hard stance despite knowing he did not win the election. He is an imposter and his conscience should at least prick him," declared Raila.

The Azimio leader however gave three conditions that should be met for him to have talks with Ruto. First of all, Raila insisted that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers should be opened for investigation.

Raila believes that former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati was behind the malpractices of the 2022 presidential results.

Secondly, Raila wants Ruto to halt the process of recruiting new IBC officials and lastly, he wants the current government to lower the cost of living.

Raila declares 'war' against Ruto

Raila Odinga has been on Kenya Kwnza's neck and he already held several rallies in the country as he tries to consult with the Kenyan citizens on what is next after losing to Ruto in the 2022 presidential elections.

Mr Odinga has now declared that he will not forget about what happened in 2022 since everything that transpired has got something to do with the country's future.

"Ruto is an imposter; he didn’t win the elections. He knows it is the winner of the elections should be the one who should be in the seat but he is even resisting the opening of the server. He doesn't want the servers to be audited because he thinks we will forget and move on

"We will not forget and move on, because the future of this country depends on this. The servers must be opened. If he knows he won the elections, why does he fear?" echoed Raila.