ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Fabian Simiyu

Raila Odinga says Ruto is not ready to talk

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has hit back at President William Ruto during his latest interview that he held with KTN News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Raila has made it clear to the public that Ruto is not ready to have talks with him despite knowing that he did not win the 2022 presidential elections.

He (Ruto) is not ready for any talks. There is no basis of talking with him because he maintains a hard stance despite knowing he did not win the election. He is an imposter and his conscience should at least prick him," declared Raila.

Raila Odinga at a past political rally
Raila Odinga at a past political rally Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila warned against handshake with Ruto as Azimio MPs meet Gachagua

The Azimio leader however gave three conditions that should be met for him to have talks with Ruto. First of all, Raila insisted that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers should be opened for investigation.

Raila believes that former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati was behind the malpractices of the 2022 presidential results.

Secondly, Raila wants Ruto to halt the process of recruiting new IBC officials and lastly, he wants the current government to lower the cost of living.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Odinga has been on Kenya Kwnza's neck and he already held several rallies in the country as he tries to consult with the Kenyan citizens on what is next after losing to Ruto in the 2022 presidential elections.

Mr Odinga has now declared that he will not forget about what happened in 2022 since everything that transpired has got something to do with the country's future.

"Ruto is an imposter; he didn’t win the elections. He knows it is the winner of the elections should be the one who should be in the seat but he is even resisting the opening of the server. He doesn't want the servers to be audited because he thinks we will forget and move on

Raila Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders during a rally in Kisumu
Raila Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders during a rally in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

"We will not forget and move on, because the future of this country depends on this. The servers must be opened. If he knows he won the elections, why does he fear?" echoed Raila.

Raila made it clear recently during one of his rallies at the Jevanjee Gardens that the Kenya Kwanza government had 14 days to reduce the cost of living or else his Azimio camp is going to mobilize mass action if the government fails to do so.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Cabinet issues fresh directive on junior secondary enrollment

Cabinet issues fresh directive on junior secondary enrollment

Questions linger after Matiang'i quietly jetted out of Kenya

Questions linger after Matiang'i quietly jetted out of Kenya

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

Financial woes force Egerton University to discontinue 8 degree courses

Financial woes force Egerton University to discontinue 8 degree courses

Can a court compel you to pay back fare after bailing out on a date? Magistrate rules

Can a court compel you to pay back fare after bailing out on a date? Magistrate rules

EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

Governor Sakaja calls for NMS audit by Senate

Governor Sakaja calls for NMS audit by Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

US First Lady Jill Biden signs the visitors book at State House, Nairobi on February 24, 2023

Luxury hotel where US First Lady spent her nights in Kenya