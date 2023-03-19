Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hilariously recounted how he met his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua at Alliance Girls’ School before getting into a relationship with her.
Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance
Amid laughter from the crowd, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recounted how he won the heart of Pastor Dorcas Gachagua
The second in command boasted that despite coming from a village school, he shot his shot and won her heart.
He jokingly told Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwah to stop bragging about having gone to Alliance High School.
The DP made the remarks when he returned to his Kianyaga High School.
“Wacha kutuuzia uoga na mambo ya Alliance… Hii Alliance anasema, mimi niliingia huko nikakoroga mtoto wa wenyewe nikaingiza box, sasa ni bibi yangu (Stop selling us fear over having been to Alliance. I went to the same Alliance that he is bragging about and convinced someone’s child and right now she is my wife)” Gachagua said.
This account seems to contradict an earlier experience shared by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.
According to Pastor Dorcas, she met Gachagua on July 17 during her first year at the university.
"That day, I had contemplated taking away my life after two of their neighbours' kids' got burnt in my mum's house after a gas exploded and I blamed myself why I bought my mum a gas cooker. I just felt I could end my life."
"He was wearing a brown suit and brown striped tie and he said hello, but I went inside because I never imagined getting married. I wanted to take care of my mum," Pastor Dorcas recounted in 2022.
