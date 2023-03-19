Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

The second in command boasted that despite coming from a village school, he shot his shot and won her heart.

He jokingly told Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwah to stop bragging about having gone to Alliance High School.

The DP made the remarks when he returned to his Kianyaga High School.

“Wacha kutuuzia uoga na mambo ya Alliance… Hii Alliance anasema, mimi niliingia huko nikakoroga mtoto wa wenyewe nikaingiza box, sasa ni bibi yangu (Stop selling us fear over having been to Alliance. I went to the same Alliance that he is bragging about and convinced someone’s child and right now she is my wife)” Gachagua said.

This account seems to contradict an earlier experience shared by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

According to Pastor Dorcas, she met Gachagua on July 17 during her first year at the university.

"That day, I had contemplated taking away my life after two of their neighbours' kids' got burnt in my mum's house after a gas exploded and I blamed myself why I bought my mum a gas cooker. I just felt I could end my life."

