DP Gachagua rushed to hospital

Gachagua's lead counsel Paul Muite has reported that the Deputy President has been taken ill after he failed to appear to testify in the afternoon session.

According to Muite, his client, the Deputy President has been punctual in his appearances in the senate all through and his disappearance is out of illness.

The team of lawyers representing the National Assembly however asked for further details from Muite and further advice from the Senate on what to do.

Lead counsel, James Orengo, said the matter before the Senate is crucial and of national importance and needs to be treated with urgency.

The house is since deliberating and Speaker Amason Kingi has asked to hear from the majority and minority sides of the senate before making a final decision.

Amason Kingi since ruled that the Senate seating be suspended and resume at exactly 5 p.m. after which the Deputy President should take the witness stand.

According to Speaker Kingi, the matter is time-bound and the deputy president's legal team should be prepared to present him in the chambers.

According to the Senate Standing orders, in the case the witness fails to show up, the process can either be suspended for a later date or continue without him.

According to Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, the deputy president seemed fine although he appeared tired as the chambers broke for lunch.

