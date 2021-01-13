Deputy President William Ruto is mourning the death of Rurii Ward MCA John Mburu Githinji ‘Wamaria’.

In a tweet, DP Ruto eulogized the deceased Member of Nyandarua County Assembly as a distinguished politician who served his people selflessly.

“Honourable John Mburu Githinji ‘Wamaria’ was a distinguished politician who selflessly served the people of Rurii Ward. He was fearless, progressive and dedicated figure whose groundbreaking servant leadership will be missed” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.

He went on to condole with Mburu’s family and the people of Rurii Ward during this extremely tough time.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Mburu family, friends, the people of Rurii Ward and the County Assembly of Nyandarua during this extremely tough time. Rest In Peace, Mheshimiwa” added DP Ruto.