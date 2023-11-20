The sports category has moved to a new website.

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Denis Mwangi

The driver, despite being held at gun-point, sped to Kasarani Police Station where the suspects tried to make a desperate escape

A taxi driver in Juja Township, Kiambu County, narrowly escaped a potentially tragic situation when he foiled an attempted robbery with violence.

The incident unfolded on Sunday at approximately 12:00 p.m., and the quick thinking of the driver, coupled with the swift response of the Kasarani Police, led to the arrest of three suspects.

The victim, identified as Peter Katheca, received a ride request from a certain Kelvin Muriithi.

Little did he know that this seemingly routine trip would turn into a life-threatening encounter.

As the journey progressed through the Githurai area along Thika Super Highway, two men and a woman, accomplices of the passenger, revealed their sinister intentions.

One of the assailants, positioned in the back seat, brandished a makeshift pistol, menacingly pointing it at the driver and demanding him to stop the vehicle.

Demonstrating remarkable composure, the driver refused to comply and sped directly to the Kasarani Police Station.

As the suspects realized they were at the entrance of the police station, they made a desperate attempt to escape.

However, vigilant police officers gave chase and successfully apprehended all three culprits within the vicinity of Shell Filling Station along Mwiki Road.

Upon conducting a rapid search, the police recovered a man-made pistol, a pair of scissors, and a screwdriver from the suspects.

These items, intended for potentially lethal purposes, were seized as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The suspects, identified as Kelvin Muriithi Nyaga (22 years old), Julius Mbithi (23 years old), and Joy Mumbi Nyaga (19 years old), are currently in lawful police custody.

They are undergoing due process and will be processed for court by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kasarani.

The bold actions of the driver not only averted a potentially tragic incident but also showcased the importance of public vigilance in ensuring community safety.

The recovered items will be held as exhibits in the case, with the investigation being handled by the DCI Kasarani.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

