The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Dr. Noel Malanda, the Vihiga County Chief Officer for Education.
County officer arrested after being caught unawares with bundles of cash worth Sh400K
EACC detectives found wads of crisp currency notes in her office
Recommended articles
The arrest, made on Thursday, is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected extortion, kickbacks, and other forms of corrupt conduct within the county administration.
Dr. Noel Malanda, who has held the position for less than a year, is alleged to be orchestrating a corruption scheme within her docket.
A statement from EACC alleged that she demands hefty kickbacks before approving contracts and before authorizing payments for completed projects.
In a notable instance, the suspect is accused of demanding Sh200,000 from a trader who supplied Early Childhood Development (ECD) Certificates.
This demand was presented as a condition for approving a payment of Sh1.8 million.
During the arrest, the EACC recovered Sh400,000 in her office, believed to be part of the extorted funds. Notably, the suspect was unable to account for the seized money.
Dr. Noel Malanda is currently booked at the Kisumu Port Police Station, awaiting investigative sessions at the EACC Kisumu regional offices.
The arrest signals a stern stance by law enforcement agencies against corruption, emphasizing the commitment to holding public officials accountable for their actions.
Investigations further alleged a disturbing pattern employed by the chief officer.
It is said that she verbally instructs contractors to commence works and deliver services without signed contracts, even in cases where procurement procedures have been followed.
Subsequently, upon completion of the works, she would demand bribes to issue contracts, essential for payment documentation. Failure to comply with these demands would result in indefinite delays in payment.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke