The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cabinet Secretaries on EACC radar over drastic change in lifestyle

Denis Mwangi

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak: You get someone wearing a watch worth Sh10 million and before joining the government they were wearing Casio. So those are now red flags that this person may be doing something.

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission has put present Cabinet Secretaries on its radar, particularly those whose lifestyles seem to have changed drastically after being appointed.

Recommended articles

This development comes as part of the EACC's commitment to holding highly exposed political figures accountable for any signs of illicit enrichment.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak and Kwale County leadership during a visit to Chale Island
EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak and Kwale County leadership during a visit to Chale Island EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak and Kwale County leadership during a visit to Chale Island Pulse Live Kenya

Highly Exposed Political Persons Under the Radar

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the EACC, individuals holding key positions such as Cabinet Secretaries (CS), Principal Secretaries (PS), or heading prominent organizations fall under the category of highly exposed political persons.

The commission raised concerns about drastic lifestyle transformations, highlighting instances where officials upgraded from modest possessions to extravagant items.

The EACC issued a stern warning to Cabinet Secretaries, emphasizing that their actions would not go unnoticed.

"If today you are a minister and you believe you can operate with impunity, do it but one day EACC will catch up with you. This country is governed by law, and if there is anything you mess up as a CS, PS, or CEO, the EACC will catch up with you," Mbarak said.

In a recent development, former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was arrested by the EACC in December.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Najib Balala
Former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Najib Balala Pulse Live Kenya

The charges against him include procurement fraud and irregular payment of Sh8.5 billion.

Balala, along with other individuals, including former Principal Secretary Leah Gwiyo, Joseph Odero, and Flora Ngina, is facing allegations of fraudulently transferring funds from the Ministry of Tourism, for the construction of the Utalii College Coast Branch.

According to EACC, only Sh2 billion had been allocated for the project, which has stalled.

Mbarak shed light on the agency's most intriguing cases, citing the dramatic nature of the case involving former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbarak, a former soldier with 15 years of military service, also expressed resilience in the face of potential threats or intimidation during the course of his duties.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

High Court petition challenges tax exemptions for churches, mosques, temples & other groups

High Court petition challenges tax exemptions for churches, mosques, temples & other groups

What we know about the Japan Airlines plane crash

What we know about the Japan Airlines plane crash

Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

Cabinet Secretaries on EACC radar over drastic change in lifestyle

Cabinet Secretaries on EACC radar over drastic change in lifestyle

Ruto wages war against the Judiciary in 12-minute rant [VIDEO]

Ruto wages war against the Judiciary in 12-minute rant [VIDEO]

7 court cases that made headlines in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

7 court cases that made headlines in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

26 most unforgettable Ruto moments of 2023

26 most unforgettable Ruto moments of 2023

Ndindi Nyoro responds after hackers took over his Facebook Page

Ndindi Nyoro responds after hackers took over his Facebook Page

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper

New twist in Meru blogger Sniper's murder case as ODPP, DCI trade blame