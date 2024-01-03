Cabinet Secretaries on EACC radar over drastic change in lifestyle

This development comes as part of the EACC's commitment to holding highly exposed political figures accountable for any signs of illicit enrichment.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak and Kwale County leadership during a visit to Chale Island Pulse Live Kenya

Highly Exposed Political Persons Under the Radar

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the EACC, individuals holding key positions such as Cabinet Secretaries (CS), Principal Secretaries (PS), or heading prominent organizations fall under the category of highly exposed political persons.

The commission raised concerns about drastic lifestyle transformations, highlighting instances where officials upgraded from modest possessions to extravagant items.

The EACC issued a stern warning to Cabinet Secretaries, emphasizing that their actions would not go unnoticed.

"If today you are a minister and you believe you can operate with impunity, do it but one day EACC will catch up with you. This country is governed by law, and if there is anything you mess up as a CS, PS, or CEO, the EACC will catch up with you," Mbarak said.

In a recent development, former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was arrested by the EACC in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The charges against him include procurement fraud and irregular payment of Sh8.5 billion.

Balala, along with other individuals, including former Principal Secretary Leah Gwiyo, Joseph Odero, and Flora Ngina, is facing allegations of fraudulently transferring funds from the Ministry of Tourism, for the construction of the Utalii College Coast Branch.

According to EACC, only Sh2 billion had been allocated for the project, which has stalled.

Mbarak shed light on the agency's most intriguing cases, citing the dramatic nature of the case involving former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

ADVERTISEMENT