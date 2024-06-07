The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Denis Mwangi

Heart attacks are a serious medical emergency that can strike anyone, at any time.

A stock photo of someone posing like they suffered a heart attack
A stock photo of someone posing like they suffered a heart attack

Understanding the early warning signs of a heart attack and knowing how to respond can be the difference between life and death.

Recommended articles

In this article, we will delve into what a heart attack is, its causes, the risk factors that contribute to it, and most importantly, how you can save your life in seconds during a heart attack.

A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when the blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, usually due to a blood clot.

ADVERTISEMENT

This blockage prevents oxygen and nutrients from reaching the heart, leading to damage or death of the heart muscle.

The longer the blood flow is obstructed, the more severe the damage becomes.

Heart attack
Heart attack Heart attack Pulse Live Kenya

The most common cause of a heart attack is atherosclerosis, a condition where fatty deposits, known as plaques, build up inside the arteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, these plaques can rupture, causing a blood clot to form and block the artery.

Other causes of heart attacks include coronary artery spasms and blood clots from other parts of the body that travel to the heart.

Certain factors increase the risk of experiencing a heart attack. These risk factors can be divided into two categories: modifiable and non-modifiable.

Non-modifiable risk factors include age, gender, and family history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men over the age of 45 and women over the age of 55 are more prone to heart attacks.

Additionally, if you have a close relative who has suffered from a heart attack, your risk increases.

Modifiable risk factors, on the other hand, can be controlled or modified to reduce the risk of a heart attack.

These include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, and stress.

Making positive lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, can significantly lower your risk of a heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the early warning signs of a heart attack is crucial for prompt action. The most common symptoms include:

1. Chest pain or discomfort

This is the most well-known symptom of a heart attack. The pain may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or aching in the chest. It can last for a few minutes or come and go.

2. Pain or discomfort in other areas of the upper body

ADVERTISEMENT

The pain can radiate to the arms (usually the left arm), back, neck, jaw, or stomach. It may be accompanied by shortness of breath, nausea, or lightheadedness.

3. Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing or feeling breathless even during rest or minimal exertion can be a sign of a heart attack.

This symptom is more common in women, older adults, and those with diabetes.

4. Cold sweats, nausea, or lightheadedness

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling clammy, sweaty, nauseous, or dizzy without any apparent reason can be indicative of a heart attack.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is crucial to act quickly. Every second counts during a heart attack.

1. Call emergency services

Dial the emergency number in your country immediately. Do not hesitate or try to tough it out. The sooner medical help arrives, the better your chances of survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Chew aspirin

If you are not allergic to aspirin, chewing and swallowing one regular-strength aspirin (325 milligrams) can help prevent further blood clotting and reduce the damage to your heart.

3. Stay calm and rest

Find a comfortable position and try to stay as calm as possible. Avoid any physical exertion, as it can worsen the heart attack.

4. Use an automated external defibrillator (AED)

ADVERTISEMENT

If an AED is available nearby, follow the instructions and use it if necessary. AEDs can help restore a normal heart rhythm during a cardiac arrest.

A dummy showing how to use an AED
A dummy showing how to use an AED A dummy showing how to use an AED Pulse Live Kenya

Being aware of the early warning signs of a heart attack and knowing how to respond can save your life or the life of a loved one.

By understanding the causes and risk factors of heart attacks and making positive lifestyle changes, you can significantly reduce your risk of experiencing this life-threatening event.

Take charge of your heart health and prioritize regular check-ups and screenings to catch any potential issues early on. Your heart, and your life, are worth it.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

Cheruiyot's partner Nakhulo reflects on their love story that began on the track

Cheruiyot's partner Nakhulo reflects on their love story that began on the track

Full speed ahead! Mudavadi rolls out gov't campaign machinery to back Raila

Full speed ahead! Mudavadi rolls out gov't campaign machinery to back Raila

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred

16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto at the Kenya Military Academy - Lanet, Nakuru on May 31, 2024

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances