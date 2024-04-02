Easy Coach issues update after accident that resulted in death of a student

The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries.

Easy Coach sends their condolences

In their statement issued on Tuesday, Easy Coach expressed deep sadness over the fatal accident, which claimed the life of a student from Chavakali Boys High School and left at least 33 others injured.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for urgent medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of the bus at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu. The bus was ferrying students to Nairobi following the closure of schools for the first term.

Easy Coach wishes quick recovery to Chavakali Boys High School students

Easy Coach extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased student.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatal accident involving our Mbale-Nairobi bus," reads the notice.

They also wished a swift and complete recovery to the injured passengers, three of whom remain hospitalised but in stable condition.

Others who received medical attention have been discharged.

"Three additional passengers were admitted to the hospital but are currently in stable condition We wish them a full and speedy recovery. Other passengers received medical attention and have since been discharged," reads the statement.

Investigation and collaboration with authorities

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander, Allan Mwangi, stated that they are actively seeking the driver of the bus for questioning as part of the investigation into the accident.

Easy Coach affirmed their cooperation with authorities to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

"Easy Coach is working closely with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved," they added

Road safety concerns in Kenya

The accident underscores ongoing road safety challenges, particularly for pedestrians.