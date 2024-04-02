The sports category has moved to a new website.

Easy Coach issues update after accident that resulted in death of a student

Lynet Okumu

Easy Coach Limited releases statement following a fatal accident involving one of their buses in Mamboleo, Kisumu County.

Easy Coach bus
Easy Coach bus

Easy Coach Limited, a bus company, has released a statement following a tragic accident involving one of its buses in Mamboleo, Kisumu, on April 1, 2024.

The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries.

In their statement issued on Tuesday, Easy Coach expressed deep sadness over the fatal accident, which claimed the life of a student from Chavakali Boys High School and left at least 33 others injured.

Easy Coach bus
Easy Coach bus

The injured individuals were promptly transported to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for urgent medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of the bus at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu. The bus was ferrying students to Nairobi following the closure of schools for the first term.

Easy Coach extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased student.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatal accident involving our Mbale-Nairobi bus," reads the notice.

They also wished a swift and complete recovery to the injured passengers, three of whom remain hospitalised but in stable condition.

Others who received medical attention have been discharged.

"Three additional passengers were admitted to the hospital but are currently in stable condition We wish them a full and speedy recovery. Other passengers received medical attention and have since been discharged," reads the statement.

Easy Coach bus
Easy Coach bus
Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander, Allan Mwangi, stated that they are actively seeking the driver of the bus for questioning as part of the investigation into the accident.

Easy Coach affirmed their cooperation with authorities to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

"Easy Coach is working closely with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved," they added

The accident underscores ongoing road safety challenges, particularly for pedestrians.

Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicate a concerning trend in road fatalities, with pedestrians recording the highest number of casualties since the beginning of the year.

