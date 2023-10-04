The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eregi Girls High School closed after more than 90 students were hospitalised

Denis Mwangi

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu is set to visit the institution.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

The Ministry of Education has temporarily closed down St. Theresa's Eregi Girls' High School in Kakamega after a significant number of students were hospitalized due to a mysterious illness.

The situation at the school escalated on Tuesday and Wednesday as students went on a rampage, demanding to be allowed to go home amidst the outbreak of the mysterious illness.

The Board of Management, in consultation with Ministry of Education officials and the Teachers Service Commission, made the decision to allow Form 1, 2, and 3 students to break temporarily.

Eregi Girls High School
Eregi Girls High School Eregi Girls High School Pulse Live Kenya
They are expected to report back next week once the situation has been thoroughly assessed and necessary measures are in place to prevent any recurrence.

Form 4 students, who are on the brink of their exams, will remain in the school.

The county officials, including the County Executive Committee Member for Education, Science, and Technology Bonface Okoth and Health Services counterpart Benard Wesonga, visited the school to assess the situation.

More than 95 students have been hospitalized, and their blood samples have been sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Nairobi and Kisumu for further analysis.

Initial laboratory tests indicated that the affected students had elevated electrolyte levels, signifying fluid loss.

A medical officer takes a sample at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)
A medical officer takes a sample at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Electrolytes are crucial for the basic functioning of the human body, and the loss of these can occur due to prolonged or severe diarrhoea and sweating.

The county government is prioritizing the safety and well-being of students, working diligently to ensure a conducive learning environment.

Denis Mwangi

