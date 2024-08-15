The sports category has moved to a new website.

Uasin Gishu government reacts to criticism of Eldoret statues

Lynet Okumu

One of the most criticised monuments was a green maize crop statue, which netizens said appeared discoloured and had unrealistic-looking cob.

An uproar erupted in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, after the county government unveiled several thematic monuments as part of its efforts to beautify the town ahead of its official recognition as a city.

The monuments, intended to celebrate the town's heritage and achievements, instead sparked controversy and disappointment among residents and Kenyans at large.

The unveiling of the monuments, particularly one erected at the Fims Junction, quickly drew criticism from the public.

The monument depicted an athlete, but the resemblance was so vague that it left many wondering who the statue was supposed to represent.

This was especially puzzling given Eldoret's rich history as the home of numerous well-known and record-breaking athletes, both past and present.

Kenyans, particularly those active on social media, expressed their dissatisfaction with the monuments, questioning why the county could not have produced a more refined and recognizable piece.

The criticism was not just limited to the athlete statue; other monuments in the town also faced backlash for their poor workmanship and questionable design.

One of the most criticised monuments was a maize crop statue erected at the Telecom roundabout.

According to residents, the statue was poorly executed, with the maize cob appearing discolored and unrealistic.

This added to the frustration, as Eldoret is located in the heart of Kenya’s maize-growing region, and a better representation of this significant crop was expected.

The public outcry did not go unnoticed by the government. Sources reported that a top government official was angered by the poor quality of the monuments and ordered that they be either removed or replaced immediately.

The firms contracted to put up the monuments were quickly dispatched to begin uprooting them, particularly as preparations were underway for President William Ruto's visit to hand over the city charter to Uasin Gishu Governor.

The decision to remove the monuments was met with approval from many residents, who had been dismayed by the substandard work.

The town's transition to city status is a significant milestone, and many feel that the monuments should reflect this achievement with the dignity and respect it deserves.

The ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, August 15, was highlighted as bringing multiple benefits to Eldoret.

Governor Jonathan Bii stated that the new status would draw both local and international investors.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Uasin Gishu government reacts to criticism of Eldoret statues

