ADVERTISEMENT
Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Denis Mwangi

Timeline of events: Peter Chomba died in his house in 2020 and his wife was elected to succeed him in 2021. Fast forward to June 2024, she was found unresponsive in her house

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA
The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA
  • Peter Chomba died in 2020, and his wife was elected to succeed him in 2021
  • In June 2024, Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, also a former Huruma MCA, was found dead in her home under mysterious circumstances
  • Both Peter and Lucy Chomba served as Huruma MCAs and were prominent community figures dedicated to public service

The Chomba family in Eldoret is grappling with another devastating loss.

Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA, was found dead in her home under mysterious circumstances.

This tragedy comes just a few years after the sudden death of her husband, Peter Chomba, who also served as a Huruma MCA in Uasin Gishu County.

The unexpected deaths of these two prominent community figures have left the family and the entire Eldoret community in a state of shock and grief.

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA
The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

In October 2020, the community was stunned by the sudden death of Peter Chomba.

He collapsed and died in his house after injuries sustained from a fall in his bathroom following breathing complications. His wife rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Peter was a dedicated public servant, known for his advocacy for the business community and his strong ties with President William Ruto who at the time was the deputy president.

His passing was a significant loss, and local leaders, including Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, expressed deep sorrow, highlighting his impactful contributions and unwavering commitment to his constituents.

The late Peter Chomba, a former Huruma MCA
The late Peter Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

On the morning on Tuesday, June 4, Lucy Ng'endo Chomba was found unresponsive in her home by her house help.

Lucy had been in good health just days before her death, making the discovery even more shocking.

She had served as an MCA and was re-elected in 2021, following the death of her husband, Peter.

Lucy was respected for her dedication to public service and her efforts to foster community cohesion.

The investigation into her cause of death is ongoing, with Uasin Gishu county police commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirming that more details will be provided as the inquiry progresses.

The deaths of Peter and Lucy Chomba share unsettling similarities that have left the community grappling for answers.

Both served as Huruma MCAs, dedicating their lives to public service and the betterment of their community.

The community's grief is compounded by the repeated tragedy striking the same family, leading to a collective sense of loss and a search for understanding.

Eldoret MCA Lucy Chomba
Eldoret MCA Lucy Chomba

Lucy’s family spokesperson, Lenny Chomba, highlighted the shock and disbelief the family is experiencing, noting that Lucy was in good health just days before her death.

He said that the public should avoid speculations around Lucy’s death and await a post mortem report and police investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

