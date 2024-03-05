The sports category has moved to a new website.

Elon Musk 'laughs off' Mark Zuckerberg as Meta services experience outage

Lynet Okumu

Elon Musk.Jae C. Hong/AP
Meta, the parent company of social media giants Instagram and Facebook, faced widespread outages on Tuesday, leaving millions of users unable to access their accounts.

The disruptions affected not only Instagram and Facebook but also related platforms such as Messenger and Threads, causing frustration among users globally.

Meta swiftly acknowledged the issues and assured users that they were actively working to resolve the problem.

In a statement shared by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on X, the company expressed awareness of the difficulties users were facing and confirmed that their team was diligently addressing the issue.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said.

Users began experiencing disruptions around 8:56 pm, with many encountering difficulties loading content on their feeds, logging into their accounts, and uploading new content.

The outages affected various aspects of the platforms, including app functionality and login sessions.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks confirmed that Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads were among the Meta platforms experiencing outages related to login sessions across multiple countries.

Additionally, Meta's status dashboard revealed issues with the application programming interface (API) for WhatsApp Business.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors service outages, received approximately 200 reports of disruptions affecting WhatsApp.

The outage extended to the WhatsApp Business API, adding to the challenges faced by Meta in restoring normal service across its platforms.

In a moment of light-hearted banter, Elon Musk, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, seized the opportunity to humorously comment on the situation.

Musk's tweet, posted shortly after the Meta services went down, humorously noted that if users could see his post, it meant that their servers were functioning correctly.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working" Musk wrote.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

