The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EPRA announces reduction of fuel prices for February

Amos Robi

According to EPRA, the new prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax

A car getting fueled in a filling station
A car getting fueled in a filling station

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has made a welcome announcement regarding fuel prices, signalling relief for motorists and consumers across the country.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 14, EPRA revealed that prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene would all see a reduction of Sh1 per litre.

This adjustment means that in Nairobi, a litre of petrol will now be priced at Sh206.36, while diesel will retail at Sh195.47.

Kerosene, an essential commodity for many households, will now be available at Sh93.23 per litre for the coming month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to EPRA, the new prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) as outlined by the Finance Act 2023 and the revised rates for exercise duty adjusted for inflation.

Fuel prices increased dramatically after ERC review
Fuel prices increased dramatically after ERC review Fuel prices increased dramatically after ERC review Pulse Live Kenya

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, EPRA has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from 15th February to 14th March 2024," EPRA stated.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 1.71 per cent from US$677.78 per cubic metre in December 2023 to US$666.16 per cubic metre in January 2024.

Diesel decreased by 3.08 per cent from US$751.15 per cubic metre to US$728.03 per cubic metre while kerosene decreased by 1.17 per cent from US$727.00 per cubic metre to US$718.51 per cubic metre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the country imports all its petroleum product requirements in refined form and the products are traded in international markets based on a pricing benchmark provided by S&P Global Platts.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh45M contract dispute '4 men' wanted to negotiate with Kelvin Kiptum before crash

Sh45M contract dispute '4 men' wanted to negotiate with Kelvin Kiptum before crash

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review

EPRA announces reduction of fuel prices for February

EPRA announces reduction of fuel prices for February

Cabinet approves sale of 1 bank & 5 state-owned hotels

Cabinet approves sale of 1 bank & 5 state-owned hotels

Kenyans react to company policy banning Val's Day gift drop-offs at workplace

Kenyans react to company policy banning Val's Day gift drop-offs at workplace

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

Why Kelvin Kiptum's airbags didn't deploy during accident

Why Kelvin Kiptum's airbags didn't deploy during accident

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Financial agreements worth KSh350 billion have been signed during President William Ruto’s visit to Japan.

Samurai Bond, Mombasa Gateway Bridge & other deals worth Sh350B Ruto secured in Japan

The Embakasi fire tragedy

New video shows moments before Embakasi gas explosion as fresh details emerge

A crowd at the scene where several people died and others went blind after consuming illicit brew in Kirinyaga

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Actor Charles Ouda

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser