EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

"Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol & Kerosene decrease by Kshs.0.85 & Kshs.3.96 per litre respectively while Diesel remains unchanged," EPRA said in a statement on July 14.

The price of Super Petrol has been reduced by Sh0.85 to Sh194.68 per litre, while Diesel prices remain unchanged at Sh179.67 per litre.

Kerosene prices have been reduced by Sh3.96 to Sh169.48 per litre.

The reduction in petrol prices is unlikely to result in a change in transport fares, as it only accounts for 0.04% of the total fare increase that was implemented on July 1, 2023.

Earlier in July, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah took Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Managing Director Daniel Kiptoo to court over high fuel prices.