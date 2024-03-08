According to a statement obtained by the news desk, President Ruto has appointed new ambassadors, high commissioners, and permanent representatives across Kenya's embassies, high commissions, and missions across the globe.
Chiloba wins big in Ruto's diplomatic shakeup, Big Ted & others lose out [Full List]
President William Ruto has announced a reshuffle in Kenya's diplomatic postings.
Recommended articles
The Executive Office of the President confirmed that these appointments are integral to fulfilling the legal requirements set under the nation's supreme law and are subject to Parliamentary approval.
Among the most notable nominees are former Communications Authority Chair Ezra Chiloba, who was suspended in September 2023.
Chiloba has been nominated as the Consul General of Los Angeles in the United States, where Thomas Kwaka, popularly known as Big Ted has been serving.
Catherine Kirumba Karemu has been nominated as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, with Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi taking up the mantle in Uganda.
The United States will welcome David Kiplagat Kerich as its ambassador.
Asia sees key appointments, including Amb. Moi Lemoshira in Japan, and Mr. Kenneth Milimo Nganga in the United Arab Emirates.
Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru will serve as the ambassador to Pakistan, marking a significant military-diplomatic placement.
Several individuals have been tasked with representing Kenya's interests in international organizations, including Ms. Gertrude N. Angote at the United Nations Environment Programme and Dr. Fancy Too as Ambassador/Permanent Representative in Geneva, Switzerland.
Full list of President William Ruto diplomatic reshuffle
High Commissioners
- United Kingdom: Ms. Catherine Kirumba Karemu
- Uganda: Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi
- Zambia: Hon. Lilian Tomitom
- Ghana: Hon. Vincent Mogaka Kemosi
- Canada: Ms. Caroline Kamende Daudi
- Pakistan: Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru
Ambassadors
- Egypt: Hon. Fred Outa
- Senegal: Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli
- Algeria: Mr. Timothy Kaluma Mcharo
- Côte d'Ivoire: Hon. Christopher Andrew Lang’at
- Morocco: Ms. Jessica Muthoni Gakinya
- Netherlands: Hon. Halima Yussuf Mucheke
- USA: Mr. David Kiplagat Kerich
- Cuba: Ms. Everylyne Mwenda Karisa
- Russia: Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki
- Japan: Amb. Moi Lemoshira
- UAE: Mr. Kenneth Milimo Nganga
- Iran: Lt. General Jonah Mwangi
- Oman: Mr. Abdi Aden Korio
Permanent Representatives
- United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP): Ms. Gertrude N. Angote
- United Nations HABITAT: Ms. Grace Atieno Okara
- Geneva, Switzerland (Ambassador/Permanent Representative): Dr. Fancy Too
- United Nations, New York, USA: Mr. Ekitela Erastus Lokaale
Deputy Heads of Missions
- Uganda: Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba
- South Africa: Mr. Sunya Morongei Orre
- Ethiopia: Hon. Petronila Were
- United Kingdom: Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui
- Italy: Ms. Rose Sumbeiywo
- Austria: Mr. Kipkosgei Toroitich
- USA: Mr. Christopher Kirigua
- Brazil: Amb. Peris Kariuki
- Israel: Mr. Jon Chessoni
- Saudi Arabia: Ms. Saadia Salim
- USA (Los Angeles): Ms. Akinyi Walkowa
Consul-General
- USA (Los Angeles): Mr. Ezra Chiloba
- DRC (Goma): Mr. Charles Githinji Keiru
- Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): Mr. Aden Mohamud Mohamed
- UAE (Dubai): Mr. David Iboko Lokemer
Special Envoy
- Special Envoy on Technology: Mr. Phillip Omondi Thigo
Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments
- Director - Americas & Caribbean: Ms. Beatrice Nyakobe Ombachi Karago
- UNON: Mr. Julius Kiptoo Bargoret
- Deputy Director – Asia & the Pacific: Ms. Jane Makori
- Director-Economic Affairs & Commercial Diplomacy: Mr. Joseph Masila
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke