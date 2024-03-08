Chiloba wins big in Ruto's diplomatic shakeup, Big Ted & others lose out [Full List]

The Executive Office of the President confirmed that these appointments are integral to fulfilling the legal requirements set under the nation's supreme law and are subject to Parliamentary approval.

President William Ruto at the launch of the Women Governors G7 Caucus in Nairobi on March 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Among the most notable nominees are former Communications Authority Chair Ezra Chiloba, who was suspended in September 2023.

Chiloba has been nominated as the Consul General of Los Angeles in the United States, where Thomas Kwaka, popularly known as Big Ted has been serving.

Catherine Kirumba Karemu has been nominated as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, with Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi taking up the mantle in Uganda.

The United States will welcome David Kiplagat Kerich as its ambassador.

Asia sees key appointments, including Amb. Moi Lemoshira in Japan, and Mr. Kenneth Milimo Nganga in the United Arab Emirates.

Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru will serve as the ambassador to Pakistan, marking a significant military-diplomatic placement.

Several individuals have been tasked with representing Kenya's interests in international organizations, including Ms. Gertrude N. Angote at the United Nations Environment Programme and Dr. Fancy Too as Ambassador/Permanent Representative in Geneva, Switzerland.

President William Ruto assented to the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Full list of President William Ruto diplomatic reshuffle

High Commissioners

United Kingdom: Ms. Catherine Kirumba Karemu

Uganda: Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi

Zambia: Hon. Lilian Tomitom

Ghana: Hon. Vincent Mogaka Kemosi

Canada: Ms. Caroline Kamende Daudi

Pakistan: Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru

Ambassadors

Egypt: Hon. Fred Outa

Senegal: Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli

Algeria: Mr. Timothy Kaluma Mcharo

Côte d'Ivoire: Hon. Christopher Andrew Lang’at

Morocco: Ms. Jessica Muthoni Gakinya

Netherlands: Hon. Halima Yussuf Mucheke

USA: Mr. David Kiplagat Kerich

Cuba: Ms. Everylyne Mwenda Karisa

Russia: Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki

Japan: Amb. Moi Lemoshira

UAE: Mr. Kenneth Milimo Nganga

Iran: Lt. General Jonah Mwangi

Oman: Mr. Abdi Aden Korio

Permanent Representatives

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP): Ms. Gertrude N. Angote

United Nations HABITAT: Ms. Grace Atieno Okara

Geneva, Switzerland (Ambassador/Permanent Representative): Dr. Fancy Too

United Nations, New York, USA: Mr. Ekitela Erastus Lokaale

Deputy Heads of Missions

Uganda: Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba

South Africa: Mr. Sunya Morongei Orre

Ethiopia: Hon. Petronila Were

United Kingdom: Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui

Italy: Ms. Rose Sumbeiywo

Austria: Mr. Kipkosgei Toroitich

USA: Mr. Christopher Kirigua

Brazil: Amb. Peris Kariuki

Israel: Mr. Jon Chessoni

Saudi Arabia: Ms. Saadia Salim

USA (Los Angeles): Ms. Akinyi Walkowa

Consul-General

USA (Los Angeles): Mr. Ezra Chiloba

DRC (Goma): Mr. Charles Githinji Keiru

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): Mr. Aden Mohamud Mohamed

UAE (Dubai): Mr. David Iboko Lokemer

Special Envoy

Special Envoy on Technology: Mr. Phillip Omondi Thigo

Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments