ADVERTISEMENT
Ambassador Big Ted honoured with prestigious award in the US

Amos Robi

Big Ted was recognized alongside organizations such as World Bank and Waya Pay

Ambassador Thomas Kwaka also known as Big Ted
Ambassador Thomas Kwaka also known as Big Ted

Consul General for Los Angeles Thomas Kwaka popularly known as Big Ted has been awarded for his outstanding contribution to the development of the creative economy in Kenya and the diaspora.

The award was presented during the Diaspora One Voice Consortium (OVC) Investor's Expo in the US during a three-day event held from May 5th - 7th.

The Expo, which attracted over 120 participants, showcased exhibitions, panel discussions, and presentations by key stakeholders, including academicians, Kenyan MPs, senators, investors, and business owners.

During the event, several organizations and individuals received accolades for their significant contribution to the Kenyan and East African diaspora across various fields.

Among the award recipients, was the World Bank which was recognized as the Best International Agency for its development efforts in Africa, particularly its commitment to future generations.

Waya Pay, a fintech company dedicated to removing banking barriers for immigrants globally, received the Best Fintech and Digital Economy award.

Ambassador Thomas Kwaka also known as Big Ted
Ambassador Thomas Kwaka also known as Big Ted Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted Pulse Live Kenya

Mumbi Baskin the trailblazing entrepreneur behind successful restaurants in Dallas, Texas, was honoured with the Women in Entrepreneurship award.

The Swahili Cultural Institute and Farmers Network App were also commended for their innovative teaching methods and contributions to their respective fields.

Dr. Robert Chiuri, President of Diaspora OVC, expressed his satisfaction with the event, highlighting its role as an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration within the diaspora community.

“The Diaspora Investors Expo has proven to be an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among the diaspora community. We are proud of the outcomes and look forward to more opportunities to bring together such exceptional minds,” Chiuri said.

Dr. Jake Ongaki, the Planning Chair, lauded the Expo's success, surpassing expectations and laying a strong foundation for future collaboration and investment in African communities.

“This event has exceeded our expectations, and we are grateful to all participants and sponsors for their support. We believe that the Expo has created a strong foundation for future collaboration and investment in our communities,” Ongaki said.

The OVC remains dedicated to promoting unity and progress among African diaspora communities, continuing its impactful work in the future.

