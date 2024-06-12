FBI boss leaves Kenya after quiet 4-day visit, here is who he met

The plane remained parked at the airport as FBI Director Christopher Wray quietly went about his engagements in the region.

No media communication had been made regarding his arrival or schedule, pointing to the private nature of some of his engagements.

The only updates provided were about the last leg of his tour when he met with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak and Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday, June 11.

EACC engagement with FBI Director Christopher Wray

Mr. Wray, who was on a technical and operational working visit to Kenya, was accompanied to EACC by a high-level delegation from the FBI and the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

EACC has a long-standing history of cooperation with the FBI which has seen EACC investigators benefit from various specialised trainings on undercover operations, tradecraft and modern techniques.

This has been particularly important in the investigation of complex financial, and economic crimes, corruption cases and recovery of corruptly acquired and unexplained wealth.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak hosted the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray on June 11, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting explored various collaboration initiatives for effective modern law enforcement, including countering transnational corruption and economic crimes.

There was a resolve by the FBI to enhance its support to EACC through training and acquisition of modern investigative tools and equipment.

The meeting also explored ways of leveraging on exchange of information to support tracing and recovery of corruptly acquired assets stashed abroad.

“I had a productive meeting with EACC CEO Mbarak and his team at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission about their important work combating corruption and promoting accountability,” said FBI Director Wray.

“The FBI will continue to look for ways to strengthen our partnership and support EACC efforts to safeguard the rule of law and ensure public confidence in institutions,” he added.

On his part, Mbarak appreciated the technical support that the FBI continues to extend to EACC, which has enhanced the commission’s investigations.

“Today marks a major milestone as we seek to deepen our partnership and explore areas of cooperation.

“With technical support from the FBI, the Commission will have a greater impact in investigating high-impact cases and robustly pursue recovery of corruptly acquired assets and unexplained wealth,” said Mbarak.

DPP engagement with FBI Director Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray also paid a courtesy call to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

During the visit, the DPP Renson Ingonga expressed his gratitude to the FBI team for their ongoing commitment to enhancing partnership and collaboration with the ODPP.

He shared some success stories and challenges faced by the ODPP in handling criminal proceedings related to transnational organized crime (TOC) and terrorism financing cases.

The DPP also discussed the strategies implemented by the ODPP in fighting crime, including the use of plea bargains.

Wray appreciated the ODPP's critical role in delivering justice and offered the FBI's support to ensure the ODPP's mandate is fulfilled.

He commended Kenya as an "international leader in the fight against terrorism" and emphasized the importance of a strong working relationship between the FBI and ODPP to stay ahead of emerging threats.

DPP Renson Ingonga, hosted a delegation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray Pulse Live Kenya

“I appreciate what an important role prosecutors play in countering threats,” said FBI Director Wray.

“And I look forward to continuing to enhance our partnerships and cooperation with the ODPP,” he added.

