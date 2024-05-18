The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ferdinand Waititu lights up Limuru III meeting with apology & why he dumped Ruto

Charles Ouma

Waititu offered a heartfelt apology, promising not to repeat the same mistake and also opened up on why he dumped President William Ruto's UDA party.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu during a past interview
As leaders from the Mount Kenya vote block converged at the Limuru III meeting, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu had an apology to offer and a confession to make to the region.

Waititu’s apology was among the highlights of the meeting in which leaders also resolved to retain retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s kingpin.

Amid applouse from the crowd, the former Kiambu county boss confessed that he contributed to the predicaments the Mt Kenya region and the country is facing noting that despite supporting the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the people were lied to.

"I was among those who campaigned for UDA, and as a result, our people were lied to. We were duped. I contributed to the predicaments the Mt Kenya region and the country is facing.” Waititu noted.

He further offered an apology to the region noting that he has since seen the light and will not repeat the mistake he made.

READ: Limuru III: Resolutions made, Haki Coalition & the return of Uhuru

The former governor also shared that he resigned from the party (UDA) after realizing that the party lied to Kenyans during the campaign period, only to fail in fulfilling its promises.

Ferdinand Waititu with Dr William Ruto and Moses Wetangula during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at the Thika Stadium on March 13, 2022
“I want to offer my heartfelt apologies to the people of Mt Kenya. I admit to my mistakes and it will never happen again I was also lied to.

"When I realized the mess that Ruto is and his lies, I resigned from UDA. I am now with wananchi. This is the first time the Mt Kenya region has been lied to and voted an outsider. We will not make that mistake again. 2027 we will be fielding our own candidate. The Mt Kenya region must be respected We will champion the one man, one vote, one shilling mantra in the division of revenue. We made a mistake by failing to pass the BBI Bill. We will work on that now," Waititu added.

Participants at the meeting in Kibuku included Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya party leader), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Secretary General), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri MP), Ndiritu Muriithi (former Laikipia governor), Ferdinand Waititu (former Kiambu governor) among others.

A new political outfit dubbed Haki Coalition was formed with leaders resolving to work together in uniting the region along the three thematic areas; which include political, social and economic, with the region pursuing its interests collectively.

Political leaders at the Limuru III meeting
NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua extended an invite to other leaders to join the movement, noting that those in attendance are genuinely interested in the region’s unity and development.

"We must agree that those who showed up for the meeting are people keen on the Mt Kenyan unity and we appreciate all those who turned up. We are advocating for one Mountain one voice. The door is open for all who want to join us in this regional unity call. Our people should desist from being used to create division amongst us at the people of the Mt Kenya region," Karua said.

Speakers at the event lamented that the Kenya Kwanzxa administration has not fulfilled its promises and called for uniting in sending the regime packing at the ballot in 2027.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

