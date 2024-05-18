Ferdinand Waititu lights up Limuru III meeting with apology & why he dumped Ruto

Waititu’s apology was among the highlights of the meeting in which leaders also resolved to retain retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s kingpin.

Amid applouse from the crowd, the former Kiambu county boss confessed that he contributed to the predicaments the Mt Kenya region and the country is facing noting that despite supporting the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the people were lied to.

"I was among those who campaigned for UDA, and as a result, our people were lied to. We were duped. I contributed to the predicaments the Mt Kenya region and the country is facing.” Waititu noted.

Waitutu reveals why he dumped Ruto's UDA party

He further offered an apology to the region noting that he has since seen the light and will not repeat the mistake he made.

The former governor also shared that he resigned from the party (UDA) after realizing that the party lied to Kenyans during the campaign period, only to fail in fulfilling its promises.

“I want to offer my heartfelt apologies to the people of Mt Kenya. I admit to my mistakes and it will never happen again I was also lied to.

"When I realized the mess that Ruto is and his lies, I resigned from UDA. I am now with wananchi. This is the first time the Mt Kenya region has been lied to and voted an outsider. We will not make that mistake again. 2027 we will be fielding our own candidate. The Mt Kenya region must be respected We will champion the one man, one vote, one shilling mantra in the division of revenue. We made a mistake by failing to pass the BBI Bill. We will work on that now," Waititu added.

Haki coalition & Martha Karua's call

Participants at the meeting in Kibuku included Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya party leader), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Secretary General), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri MP), Ndiritu Muriithi (former Laikipia governor), Ferdinand Waititu (former Kiambu governor) among others.

A new political outfit dubbed Haki Coalition was formed with leaders resolving to work together in uniting the region along the three thematic areas; which include political, social and economic, with the region pursuing its interests collectively.

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua extended an invite to other leaders to join the movement, noting that those in attendance are genuinely interested in the region’s unity and development.

"We must agree that those who showed up for the meeting are people keen on the Mt Kenyan unity and we appreciate all those who turned up. We are advocating for one Mountain one voice. The door is open for all who want to join us in this regional unity call. Our people should desist from being used to create division amongst us at the people of the Mt Kenya region," Karua said.