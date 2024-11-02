Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Aringo died on Friday evening at the age of 83 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

"I break the sad news of the sudden demise of Hon Oloo Aringo, former Cabinet Minister & MP Alego Usonga. Hon Aringo passed on this evening at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi," Incumbent Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi stated.

Eliud Owalo eulogised him as an eloquent and intelligent Cabinet Minister writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will remember Oloo Aringo as an eloquent and intelligent Cabinet Minister; an Avid Debator during his stint as MP; and subsequently as a pioneer of Kenya’s Parliamentary Service Comission(PSC)". He added "At this moment of grief, I join the family, friends, relatives, the people of Alego and Kenyans at large in mourning one of the most brilliant minds Kenya has ever produced".

Born in 1941, Oloo-Aringo spent his formative years in Siaya county and attended Mbaga Primary School and St Mary’s School, Yala, where he also taught briefly after graduating with a diploma from Siriba College.

Former Cabinet Minister Oloo Aringo Pulse Live Kenya

He leaves behind a solid legacy especially in Education where he served as a Ministry during the era of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Legacy in Kenya's education system & the implementation of 8-4-4 curriculum

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Oloo was the Minister for Education when the 8-4-4 curriculum was introduced.

He had several stints at the helm of the Ministry (1986-1989, 1994, 2001), appointed by the then President Daniel Arap Moi.

He successfully oversaw the transition to the new system, ensuring that the quality of education remained high all through with the country having one of the best education systems in the continent.

“As a former teacher, President Moi had a passion for education. He gave me his full support because I was always honest with him. I reported to the Cabinet that we had to achieve the aims of the 8-4-4 system. I also convinced him that we needed to split the ministry into two – technical and formal education – to make 8-4-4 a success,” Aringo recounted in a past interview.

Aringo proposed bills in the national assembly, which saw Moi, Maseno, and Egerton universities become public institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationship with Moi & 1982 attempted coup

Aringo was unceremoniously fired from the Education docket shortly after the attempted coup in 1982 after he was accused of celebrating the short-lived attempt to overthrow the government.

As was the case in those days, he was fired via a KBC radio announcement while he was in his office.

“I was the only Minister to be sacked. Someone had told Moi that I was seen performing a Luo traditional mock fight, which is a sign of celebration. That was untrue,” Aringo recounted.

Moi would later recall him and reappoint him to the Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moi summoned me to his Kabarak home and said, ‘I know, after my investigations, that you were not involved in the so-called celebrations. I want you to continue with your work as a Cabinet Minister.” Aringo narrated.

Only Moi era Minister who recorded statement on Robert Ouko's death probe

The death of his Cabinet colleague Dr. John Robert Ouko would be another defining moment as Aringo was the only Minister who explicitly told Moi that he had reason to believe that the government had something to do with Ouko’s disappearance and subsequent death.

Former Cabinet Minister Oloo Aringo Pulse Live Kenya

In pursuit of justice and the truth on Oulo’s death, Aringo was the only Minister who recorded a statement with Inspector John Troon of the Scotland Yard Crime Unit who led investigations into Ouko’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spent most of my time in my constituency thereafter. I was a rebel in the Government, and the media nicknamed me ‘Rogue Minister’.

I believed that people high up in Government were involved (in Ouko’s death) and I personally told Moi that it was not possible that a Minister for Foreign Affairs could be killed without involvement of the Government.” Aringo stated in a past interview.