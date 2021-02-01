Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache Simeon Nyachae is Dead at the age of 88.

Reports indicate that Nyachae passed on while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital. The late Nyachae, had five wives and 20 children: his first wife Esther died in August 2016 after battling a long illness.

Political career

Nyachae vied for presidential seat in 2002 and came third behind then KANU's presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta and Narc's Mwai Kibaki.

Nyachae was voted in as MP for Nyaribari Chache Constituency in 1992 and it was in the same year that he was appointed as Minister of Agriculture, Livestock & Marketing.

In 1998, he was appointed as Finance Minister but quit Government a year later after being demoted to the Industry Ministry.

In 2002, he unsuccessfully vied for the Presidency under a Ford-Kenya party ticket. His major comeback was two years later when the then President Mwai Kibaki picked him as Energy Minister.

However, in 2007, he retired from active politics after losing his seat.

In 2018, he was flown to the U.K. for specialized treatment after an accident at home

The deceased was also a business mogul with investments in the banking, agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors across the country.