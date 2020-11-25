Former Kilifi North Member of Parliament (MP) Mustafa Iddi is dead.

Reports indicate that Iddi who was the Chairman of Coast Water Works Development Agency passed away on Wednesday (Morning) after a short illness.

The 50-year-old passed on while receiving treatment at the Premier Hospital in Mombasa.

Prior to joining politics where he won the Kilifi South MP seat in 2013 on an ODM ticket, Iddi was a journalist at KBC radio and NTV.

In 2017, he lost the Kilifi South MP seat to Jubilee Party’s Ken Chonga. In 2007 he vied for the Bahari constituency seat and lost