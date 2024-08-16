Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

The incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. on August 15, involved Bett’s four-wheel-drive vehicle and a tractor transporting sugarcane.

Authorities reported that Bett's vehicle collided with the tractor in the Karange area. The collision happened as both vehicles were traveling in the same direction.

It appears that Bett’s driver did not see the tractor in time due to a lack of proper signage, leading to the crash.

Former minister Franklin Bett Pulse Live Kenya

The tractor did not stop after the collision and continued on its route, leaving authorities searching for its whereabouts.

Bett sustained a significant cut to his forehead, while his driver and two female passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Bett was initially taken to Awasi Catholic Hospital and later transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu for further evaluation.

Local police have secured Bett's vehicle for inspection and are actively searching for the tractor involved in the accident.

Witnesses reported that Bett and the others are in stable condition following medical treatment.

Franklin Bett Pulse Live Kenya

Crash kills 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

On Tuesday, a tragic road accident on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway near Mbaruk in Gilgil resulted in the death of five family members from Samia, Funyula in Busia County.

The collision, which occurred on Tuesday morning, involved a saloon car and a truck, leaving one survivor in critical condition.

The victims were part of a family headed by Christopher Ambani, who was driving the saloon car.

They were en route to Kakamega County for the August holidays when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck.

New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The impact was devastating, and all five occupants of the car perished instantly.

The deceased include Margaret Omondi, 32, her three children—Jason Ambani, 4, and 6-month-old twins Ivan Milan Ambani and Ethan Milan Ambani—as well as their house help, Celestine Atamba, 20.

Christopher Ambani, who survived the crash, was severely injured and was initially taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Gilgil.

He sustained multiple fractures and has been referred to a hospital in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Cause of the accident

According to Jamleck Ngaruiya, the Sub-County Police Commander, Ambani's attempt to overtake another vehicle led to the collision with a truck traveling from Nakuru towards Gilgil.

Kelvin Obibo, Ambani's brother, expressed the family's profound grief over the loss.

The accident has not only robbed them of their loved ones but also marred what was meant to be a joyous family holiday.

The remains of the deceased are currently preserved at the Gilgil Hospital morgue, while the wreckage of the saloon car has been impounded at the Gilgil Police Station.