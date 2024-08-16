The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Denis Mwangi

Franklin Bett has served as minister and State House comptroller

Former minister Franklin Bett
Former minister Franklin Bett

Former Minister Franklin Bett was hospitalized on Thursday night following a car crash on the Awasi-Kericho road in Kisumu County.

Recommended articles

The incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. on August 15, involved Bett’s four-wheel-drive vehicle and a tractor transporting sugarcane.

Authorities reported that Bett's vehicle collided with the tractor in the Karange area. The collision happened as both vehicles were traveling in the same direction.

It appears that Bett’s driver did not see the tractor in time due to a lack of proper signage, leading to the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former minister Franklin Bett
Former minister Franklin Bett Former minister Franklin Bett Pulse Live Kenya

The tractor did not stop after the collision and continued on its route, leaving authorities searching for its whereabouts.

Bett sustained a significant cut to his forehead, while his driver and two female passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Bett was initially taken to Awasi Catholic Hospital and later transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu for further evaluation.

Local police have secured Bett's vehicle for inspection and are actively searching for the tractor involved in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses reported that Bett and the others are in stable condition following medical treatment.

Franklin Bett
Franklin Bett Franklin Bett Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, a tragic road accident on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway near Mbaruk in Gilgil resulted in the death of five family members from Samia, Funyula in Busia County.

The collision, which occurred on Tuesday morning, involved a saloon car and a truck, leaving one survivor in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were part of a family headed by Christopher Ambani, who was driving the saloon car.

They were en route to Kakamega County for the August holidays when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck.

New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway
New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The impact was devastating, and all five occupants of the car perished instantly.

The deceased include Margaret Omondi, 32, her three children—Jason Ambani, 4, and 6-month-old twins Ivan Milan Ambani and Ethan Milan Ambani—as well as their house help, Celestine Atamba, 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Ambani, who survived the crash, was severely injured and was initially taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Gilgil.

He sustained multiple fractures and has been referred to a hospital in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

According to Jamleck Ngaruiya, the Sub-County Police Commander, Ambani's attempt to overtake another vehicle led to the collision with a truck traveling from Nakuru towards Gilgil.

Kelvin Obibo, Ambani's brother, expressed the family's profound grief over the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident has not only robbed them of their loved ones but also marred what was meant to be a joyous family holiday.

The remains of the deceased are currently preserved at the Gilgil Hospital morgue, while the wreckage of the saloon car has been impounded at the Gilgil Police Station.

The truck driver was not injured.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

How to impeach a Deputy President in Kenya according to the Constitution

How to impeach a Deputy President in Kenya according to the Constitution

Uasin Gishu government reacts to criticism of Eldoret statues

Uasin Gishu government reacts to criticism of Eldoret statues

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Reason Ruto's ex-Treasury CS is now criticising high taxes after dismissal

Reason Ruto's ex-Treasury CS is now criticising high taxes after dismissal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman