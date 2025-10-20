How rotating national celebrations has transformed counties in 10 years

Kenya’s decision to take national public holiday celebrations outside Nairobi has transformed how citizens experience the country’s patriotic events.

What began in 2016 as an experiment to decentralise national festivities has now become a defining feature of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy, and one that continues under President William Ruto’s administration.

The shift was first announced in December 2015, when the government declared that Madaraka Day (June 1) and Mashujaa Day (October 20) would be hosted in different counties each year, while Jamhuri Day (December 12) would remain in Nairobi as the symbolic national event.