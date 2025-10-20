How rotating national celebrations has transformed counties in 10 years

Kenya’s decision to take national public holiday celebrations outside Nairobi has transformed how citizens experience the country’s patriotic events.
What began in 2016 as an experiment to decentralise national festivities has now become a defining feature of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy, and one that continues under President William Ruto’s administration.
The shift was first announced in December 2015, when the government declared that Madaraka Day (June 1) and Mashujaa Day (October 20) would be hosted in different counties each year, while Jamhuri Day (December 12) would remain in Nairobi as the symbolic national event.
The Journey Begins in Nakuru
The first out-of-Nairobi celebration took place on June 1, 2016, when Nakuru hosted Madaraka Day at Afraha Stadium.
Later that year, Machakos became the first county to host Mashujaa Day, marking a historic moment of inclusion and national unity.
Counties Take Turns Hosting the Nation
Over the years, the celebrations have showcased Kenya’s diversity, taking the festivities from the coast to the highlands and the lakeside.
Nyeri (2017) and Meru (2018) hosted Madaraka Day as the country honoured heroes and veterans from Mount Kenya.
Narok (2019) brought the celebrations to the Maasai heartland, while Mombasa made history by hosting the first coastal Mashujaa Day the same year at Mama Ngina Waterfront.
During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, events were scaled down, with Madaraka Day held virtually from State House and Mashujaa Day marked in Kisii under strict health guidelines.
Kisumu (2021) hosted Madaraka Day at the newly built Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, symbolising development and unity in the Nyanza region.
The celebrations later moved to Embu (2023) and Bungoma (2024) for Madaraka Day, and Kericho (2023) for Mashujaa Day, before reaching Homa Bay and Kitui in 2025.
Nairobi Remains the Heart of Jamhuri
While the two national holidays rotate, Jamhuri Day has consistently remained in Nairobi — mostly at Nyayo Stadium, Kasarani, or the newly restored Uhuru Gardens.
The capital continues to serve as the central stage for military parades and official state ceremonies.
Impact and Benefits of Rotating National Celebrations
1. Boost to Local Economies
Each county that hosts a national celebration experiences a temporary but powerful economic surge.
Hotels, transport operators, market vendors, and event suppliers benefit from the influx of guests, journalists, and security personnel.
For instance, when Kericho hosted Mashujaa Day 2023, local hotels were fully booked, and traders reported record sales.
Similarly, Mombasa’s 2019 celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront boosted coastal tourism and helped promote the waterfront as a new national attraction.
2. Infrastructure Development
The hosting counties typically undergo rapid infrastructure upgrades ahead of the celebrations.
Roads leading to the stadium are rehabilitated, public spaces are beautified, and new stadiums or civic centres are completed on schedule.
Examples include:
The Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu was completed just in time for Madaraka Day 2021.
Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma, which received major renovations for the 2024 event.
Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, upgraded for Madaraka Day 2025.
These projects often leave behind long-term facilities that can serve local communities, especially for sports and cultural events.
Promotion of National Unity
Holding celebrations in different counties reinforces the message that Kenya belongs to everyone, not just Nairobi.
It gives every region a chance to showcase its culture, history, and heroes.
From the Maasai dances in Narok (2019) to the coastal parades in Mombasa (2019), each celebration adds a unique cultural dimension to the national story.
With each passing year, the rotation of national days continues to test Kenya’s administrative coordination and showcase its unity in diversity.