How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

The two had cited frustrations from the Investigating officer in a case of obtaining money by false pretense that was allegedly recorded at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

Samuel Morara Nyambane and Joseph Murimi Njue Pulse Live Kenya

Hesitant to buy into their narrative, detectives asked the two to produce their identification documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo had thought that they would outwit the DCI detectives when they claimed they hadn't carried their identification.

They were then subjected to further background checks where it was established that they were personating leading to their arrest and subsequent arraignment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the two are part of a group of swindlers who have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

Pulse Live Kenya