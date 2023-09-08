The sports category has moved to a new website.

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

Denis Mwangi

Two suspects have been charged with impersonating persons employed in the public service at Kiambu Law Courts by detectives based at the DCI headquarters.

The two, Samuel Morara Nyambane and Joseph Murimi Njue were arrested when they presented themselves at the DCI Headquarters as officers of the Directorate of Military Intelligence and National Intelligence Service respectively, seeking assistance in apprehension of a suspect.

The two had cited frustrations from the Investigating officer in a case of obtaining money by false pretense that was allegedly recorded at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

Samuel Morara Nyambane and Joseph Murimi Njue
Samuel Morara Nyambane and Joseph Murimi Njue

Hesitant to buy into their narrative, detectives asked the two to produce their identification documents.

The duo had thought that they would outwit the DCI detectives when they claimed they hadn't carried their identification.

They were then subjected to further background checks where it was established that they were personating leading to their arrest and subsequent arraignment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the two are part of a group of swindlers who have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to inform any persons who may have fallen victim of the two to report at the DCI Headquarters.

Denis Mwangi

