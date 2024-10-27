Boniface Mwangi abducted by 6 uniformed people at dawn - wife reveals

Njeri revealed that six uniformed people went to courage base, the nerve cenre of Boiface Mwangi’s activism operations and forcefully took him away.

The incident happened at around 7:15 am, leaving a distraught Njeri concerned of her husband’s safety.

In an update on Twitter, Njeri noted that she has no idea who the people were or where they have taken the prominent Kenyan activist.

"This morning at around 7.15, six uninformed people went to courage base and forcefully took my husband @bonifacemwangi from the house. I have no idea who, why or where they have taken him ." Njeri Kan wrote.

The activist is being held at Kamukunji police station where family and friends are waiting to get access to him.

#FreeBonifaceMwangi as Kenyans mount pressure for activist's release

Kenyans called for his immediate release with the hashtag #FreeBonifaceMwangi trending.

Netizens also decried the increase in abductions under the Kenya Kwanza regime despite a promise by President William Ruto that such abductions would not happen under his watch.

GENEVIEVE GK: I am so sorry Njeri, unwarranted arrests now taking precedence in KENYA.

A poster calling for the release of Boniface Mwangi whop was abducted on Sunday morning Pulse Live Kenya

Carlmaury: Tag @WilliamsRuto, as he promised and has consistently maintained that such actions will not occur during his administration. @DCI_Kenya and @NPSOfficial_KE are you aware of this presidential commitment? It seems that someone is attempting to undermine the president. Please ensure that you comply with the law when carrying out any arrests.

“These abductions and murders must stop @HakiKNCHR @thekhrc @achpr_cadhp a@AUC_PAPS @AUC_MoussaFaki @UNHumanRights unless concerted action is taken they will continue to abduct and murder #DrainTheSwamp #RutoMustGo,” NARC Kenya party leader Matha Karua slammed on X.

Earlier this week, Mwangi had urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and 'occupy' the city on Sunday, coinciding with the Standard Chartered Marathon in Nairobi Marathon.

"You are a crucial part of the race; your cheering will motivate and energise the athletes and help reform our country in the process," Mwangi stated on his social media platforms.