Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

Njeri Mwangi, the wife of prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, has finally issued a statement on social media addressing the concern raised about her husband's well-being.

This comes after Boniface Mwangi posted a worrying message about self-harm.

Concerns over Boniface Mwangi's welfare and safety

The concern began when Boniface Mwangi shared a troubling message hinting at self-harm.

Shortly after this post, his social media accounts were deactivated, causing alarm among his followers.

Many netizens tried to contact the activist to check on him, while others took to social media to offer prayers and support for Mwangi and his family.

Social media was flooded with messages of concern for the activist, who has been a vocal advocate for a better Kenya. However, a section of netizens also citet that this was an antique Bonny was suing to get attention or move away from the upcoming demos in August 8.

Boniface Mwangi's wife Njeri addresses concerns about her husband's condition

On July 8, Njeri Mwangi broke her silence on the matter with a message on X .

Pulse Live Kenya

Although she did not provide specific details about her husband's condition, her message helped to calm some of their worried fans. She began by apologising for her silence and thanked everyone for their overwhelming support and love.

Njeri wrote, "Friends and comrades, my apologies for the unanswered calls and unresponded texts. Please forgive and bear with me. We feel your utmost pure outpouring of love and support. We appreciate all of it. Thank you."

Wave of support for Boniface Mwangi

Njeri's message came as a relief to many who were anxious about Boniface Mwangi's well-being.

Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Boniface Mwangi is well-known for his activism and has been a prominent figure in Kenya's social and political landscape.

He has been at the forefront of numerous campaigns advocating for justice, transparency, and accountability in government.