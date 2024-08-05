The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

Lynet Okumu

Njeri Mwangi, the wife of prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, has finally shared a message addressing the concerns raised about her husband's well-being.

Activist Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri Mwangi
  • Njeri Mwangi addresses concerns about her husband's well-being on social media
  • Boniface Mwangi posted a worrying message hinting at self-harm
  • His social media accounts were deactivated, causing alarm among followers

Njeri Mwangi, the wife of prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, has finally issued a statement on social media addressing the concern raised about her husband's well-being.

This comes after Boniface Mwangi posted a worrying message about self-harm.

The concern began when Boniface Mwangi shared a troubling message hinting at self-harm.

Shortly after this post, his social media accounts were deactivated, causing alarm among his followers.

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Many netizens tried to contact the activist to check on him, while others took to social media to offer prayers and support for Mwangi and his family.

Social media was flooded with messages of concern for the activist, who has been a vocal advocate for a better Kenya. However, a section of netizens also citet that this was an antique Bonny was suing to get attention or move away from the upcoming demos in August 8.

On July 8, Njeri Mwangi broke her silence on the matter with a message on X .

Activist Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri
Activist Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tough life experiences that catapulted Boniface Mwangi into activism

Although she did not provide specific details about her husband's condition, her message helped to calm some of their worried fans. She began by apologising for her silence and thanked everyone for their overwhelming support and love.

Njeri wrote, "Friends and comrades, my apologies for the unanswered calls and unresponded texts. Please forgive and bear with me. We feel your utmost pure outpouring of love and support. We appreciate all of it. Thank you."

Njeri's message came as a relief to many who were anxious about Boniface Mwangi's well-being.

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya
Boniface Mwangi is well-known for his activism and has been a prominent figure in Kenya's social and political landscape.

He has been at the forefront of numerous campaigns advocating for justice, transparency, and accountability in government.

His fearless approach to activism has earned him both admiration and criticism, but he remains a significant voice for change in Kenya according to his fans.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

