Frida Mokaya appointed new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary

Frida Boyani Mokaya will replace Anne Amadi as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary

Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.
Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the appointment of Hon. Frida Boyani Mokaya as the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

This role, effective from March 2024, marks a significant milestone for Hon. Mokaya.

She brings to the position over 27 years of dedicated experience in the legal field.

Her career, which began in 1997, showcases a steady rise through the ranks, having held positions as a District Magistrate II (Prof), Resident Magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate, Principal Magistrate, and Senior Principal Magistrate.

Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.
Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Her rich background lays a strong foundation for her new role, demonstrating a commitment to justice and legal excellence.

A graduate of the University of Nairobi, Hon. Mokaya's academic achievements include an Upper Second Class Bachelor of Laws degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Moreover, her credentials are further solidified by her certification as a Public Secretary (CPS-K).

Her appointment follows a rigorous selection process which saw the JSC receive 43 applications, from which seven candidates were shortlisted and interviewed.

She will serve as the Chief Administrator and Accounting Officer of the Judiciary.

In her new capacity, Hon. Mokaya will also hold the critical positions of Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission and Secretary to the National Council on Administration of Justice.

Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.
Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

These roles are paramount in shaping the future of Kenya's legal system and ensuring the effective administration of justice.

The Judicial Service Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome extends heartfelt congratulations to Mokaya, commending her for the achievement and recognizing the competitive nature of the selection process.

Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.
Frida Boyani Mokaya is the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.
