Gachagua: 20 minutes that saved my life, Ruto's viciousness & my health

Gachagua revealed that 20 minutes was what made the difference between life and undesirable outcomes on Thursday when he was rushed to hospital.

"After being examined, I was admitted for observation and treatment. Once I stabilized, the doctors informed me that if I had been late for another 20 minutes, we would be talking about a different story," Gachagua shared as he left Karen Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

He recounted that he had lunch with Senators from his backyard and was preparing to head back to the Senate when he developed complications.

"On my way to the office to pick up my notes, I suddenly developed a very intense pain in the chest. I sat down, the pain continued, it was very sharp. I called my doctor and described how I was feeling. As we were speaking, I started having shortness of breath," he recounted.

He admitted that the President Ruto he has experienced over the last few days is not the one he though he knew, citing the viciousness he has had to endure.

"I had not seen that in President Ruto. The man I'm seeing now is not the man I thought I knew.

"I don't understand this kind of viciousness towards a man who has been your deputy, who has helped you become president, irrespective of whatever he has done. At his lowest moment in life, when he is literally struggling to stay alive," Gachagua remarked adding that despite the much he has been subjected to, he bears “no grudges with anyone."

The DP claimed that the decision to impeach him was arrived at after two unsuccessful attempts to assassinate him.

He noted that the two attempts happened in Nyeri and Kisumu with the Kisumu incident having been reported to the DCI.

Gachagua: Ruto to be answerable if anything happens to me or my family

He made it known even as he left hospital that President Ruto should be answerable should anything happen to him or his family following the withdrawal of his security detail.

"If anything happens to me or my family, President Ruto must be held to account. As I go home today, I have no security," he added.

