They have tried to assassinate me twice - Gachagua says after hospital discharge

Speaking after his discharge from Karen Hospital, Gachagua detailed how he narrowly escaped death and blamed Ruto for ordering the withdrawal of his security while he was fighting for his life.

Alleged assassination attempts

Gachagua disclosed that there had been two attempts to poison him, one in Kisumu and the other in Nyeri, which he linked to the impeachment motion brought against him in Parliament.

He described the past year as a difficult period, claiming that the impeachment process was part of a broader plot to incapacitate him.

"I want to tell the people of Kenya that I don't feel safe on 30th August 2024 in Kisumu undersecutity agents entered my room and bugged it and one of them triedt poison my food but we detected it and handled it. I was supposed to be killed through poisoning.

"On 3rd September 2024 in Nyeri another team tried to poison my food that was meant for me and Kikuyu council of elders.

"I reported the matter to the NIS and asked officers assigned to me to leave because I felt I was not safe. After the two attempts to poison me failed is when this impeachment motion was hatched," alleged Gachagua.

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Health scare and emergency hospitalisation

Gachagua recounted a harrowing experience during the Senate impeachment proceedings. After a brief recess, he began experiencing intense chest pains and shortness of breath, prompting him to call his doctor.

"I did call my doctor, Dr Gikonyo, and I described in brief how I was feeling. He told me what I described was not a good thing," he said.

Gachagua was rushed to Karen Hospital, where doctors informed him that had he arrived 20 minutes later, his condition could have been fatal.

"Had I been late for another 20 minutes, we would be talking about a different story today," he revealed.

From Left to Right; impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Kindiki Kithure Pulse Live Kenya

Withdrawal of security and accusations against Ruto

Despite his critical condition, Gachagua claimed that President Ruto ordered the immediate withdrawal of his security detail, leaving him vulnerable.

"It’s unfortunate that when I was in hospital, my brother and friend, President William Ruto, ordered the withdrawal of my security... I had been here alone without a single officer looking after me," he lamented.

He further accused Ruto of targeting his offices, with key staff being sent on compulsory leave, effectively paralysing the Office of the Deputy President.

Gachagua expressed disbelief at Ruto’s actions: "I didn't know President William Ruto could be that vicious. I am shocked that a man can be that vicious, a man I helped to be president when I was literally fighting for my life in hospital."

File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office Pulse Live Kenya

Political fallout and judicial proceedings

Gachagua reiterated his belief that his impeachment was a result of standing up to President Ruto’s policies.

"The crime of this man was telling him the truth: don't overtax people, don't force the housing programme on people, don't evict people without compensation," he asserted.

