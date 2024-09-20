Gachagua directly addresses Ruto, claims he was kicked out of president's diary

Speaking candidly during an interview with Sam Gituku, Gachagua asked the president to instruct his close associates to tone down the political temperature, which he believes is fuelling unnecessary friction within the government.

In a pointed message to President Ruto, Gachagua reminded the head of state of a promise he made in front of the DP's family, assuring them that the political persecution Ruto faced during his time under former President Uhuru Kenyatta would not be repeated under his leadership.

The deputy president expressed frustration that political machinations against him appear to be happening under the president's watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua’s Exclusion from Key Events

Adding to his grievances, DP Gachagua revealed that he has been removed from the president's official diary, leaving him without prior knowledge of the head of state’s engagements.

He cited a recent instance where he was attending the funeral of the late Lamu Deputy Governor and, while already in Lamu, received a last-minute invitation to a State House event for swearing in of Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

This situation, Gachagua said, is creating an impression that he is an absentee deputy president.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What has happened is, we have a diary for the President, where I am there, my private secretary is there, my chief of staff is there. And all his issues are there. So, we align. I think about a week ago, we were removed from that diary. So, we are not able to follow exactly what is going on. So, we are not able to align," Gachagua explained, expressing concern over the sudden breakdown in coordination between his office and that of the president.

Tensions Mount Amid Impeachment Claims

These remarks come in the wake of swirling rumours of a plot to impeach the deputy president, allegations that have added to the already charged political atmosphere within the ruling government.

While no formal impeachment motion has been tabled, political analysts suggest that ongoing disagreements within the administration could lead to a destabilising power struggle.

Gachagua’s allies have increasingly voiced concerns that he is being sidelined in key government decisions, raising questions about the future dynamics of the Ruto administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Plea for Unity

In his address, Gachagua stressed the importance of unity within the government, urging President Ruto to honour his commitment to protecting him from political persecution.

He believes that addressing internal conflicts now will prevent a repeat of the hostile political environment that characterized the previous administration.

Political insiders speculate that Gachagua’s exclusion from the president’s inner circle could be part of a larger strategy to curtail his influence.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the 25th Annual Interministries Union Conference at Inkinyie Primary and Junior School Grounds in Kajiado County on Saturday, August 24, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The strained relationship between President Ruto and his deputy has ignited intense political debate, with many observers wondering how this will impact the administration's ability to govern effectively.