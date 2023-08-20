Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

The all-expense paid retreat at the Coast was also graced by the DP and a host of alumni.

Gachagua who serves as the patron explained that the purpose of the retreat is to plan on how to make the school a centre of excellence and reclaim its glory.

He expressed hope that his former school will soon take its place among the greats in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am encouraged that my old school will soon be on the Kenyan map," Gachagua said when he graced the retreat on Saturday, August 19.

He reminisced his days at the school, reiterating his commitment to play his part in propelling the institution to its former glory.

"When I came here for my homecoming as a Depuy President I looked at the school and the facilities and I felt a bit down. My heart was also broken when I looked at the performance," Gachagua stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

He last visited the school on March 18, 2023 during his homecoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DP went bearing goodies and splashed Sh800,000 on a students’ party during the visit that also saw him launch a water project.

“We will have lunch together with the teachers. Even you young boys, I know the mid-term break is coming. I must plan your bash. For the boys, I will leave Sh 500,000, and then you will plan for it.

"For the teachers present, I will give them Sh 200,000. The entire amount will be 800,000, so you know Riggy G was around.” The DP announced.