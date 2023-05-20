DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

The DP who was speaking during the school’s centenary celebrations noted that the money would help the learners celebrate their academic excellence and discipline that has seen the institution rank among the best within the country.

"Let me plan for the party of these girls so that they can eat what they want," Gachagua stated on May 20, 2023.

He praised the school’s management for their hardwork that has seen the school post impressive results both in academics and extra-curricular activities with a good record in discipline

"So let me bring that Ksh1 million for the students' bash and give it to the Chief Principal and leave other major issues for President Ruto to address," Gachagua added.

The event was also attended by President William Ruto who promised to deliver another bus to the institution next week.

The President noted that with the student population having increased, the school needs another bus as well as more classes and he would see to it that the same is availed.

"I have realised that the number of students has increased they were 1,400 right now, they are over 2,000. So I will look for another bus next week because two buses for over 2,000 students are insufficient," Ruto said.

Other pledges that featured in the president’s speech are helping the school construct a new administration block, construction of seven more classrooms and restocking of learning materials and supplies.

Sponsoring farewell parties

Last year, the DP splashed Sh900,000 to fund farewell parties for students from two schools upon clearing their exams.

Gachagua donated Sh400,000 to Komarock Primary School to finance a farewell party for the KCPE candidates and their teachers.

“After you are through with your exams, I will give the headteacher Sh300,000 so that after the exams, you can come and have a party to bid each other goodbye. I will give Sh100,000 to the teachers so that they also enjoy themselves,” he said on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.