The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Charles Ouma

Let me plan for the party of these girls so that they can eat what they want...So let me bring that Sh1 million for the students' bash - DP Rigathi Gachagua

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has given Limuru Girls High School students another reason to celebrate after giving out Sh 1 million for a students’ party.

Recommended articles

The DP who was speaking during the school’s centenary celebrations noted that the money would help the learners celebrate their academic excellence and discipline that has seen the institution rank among the best within the country.

"Let me plan for the party of these girls so that they can eat what they want," Gachagua stated on May 20, 2023.

He praised the school’s management for their hardwork that has seen the school post impressive results both in academics and extra-curricular activities with a good record in discipline

ADVERTISEMENT

"So let me bring that Ksh1 million for the students' bash and give it to the Chief Principal and leave other major issues for President Ruto to address," Gachagua added.

READ: DP Gachagua under fire for splashing Sh900,000 cash on student parties

The event was also attended by President William Ruto who promised to deliver another bus to the institution next week.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua among others at Limuru Girls High School for the institution's centenary celebrations on May 20,2023
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua among others at Limuru Girls High School for the institution's centenary celebrations on May 20,2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The President noted that with the student population having increased, the school needs another bus as well as more classes and he would see to it that the same is availed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have realised that the number of students has increased they were 1,400 right now, they are over 2,000. So I will look for another bus next week because two buses for over 2,000 students are insufficient," Ruto said.

Other pledges that featured in the president’s speech are helping the school construct a new administration block, construction of seven more classrooms and restocking of learning materials and supplies.

Sponsoring farewell parties

Last year, the DP splashed Sh900,000 to fund farewell parties for students from two schools upon clearing their exams.

Gachagua donated Sh400,000 to Komarock Primary School to finance a farewell party for the KCPE candidates and their teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After you are through with your exams, I will give the headteacher Sh300,000 so that after the exams, you can come and have a party to bid each other goodbye. I will give Sh100,000 to the teachers so that they also enjoy themselves,” he said on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Earlier in November, the DP had also donated Sh500,000 to graduating medical students at Outspan Medical College in Nyeri for their welfare party.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Rashid Echesa's biography: From primary school dropout to upper echelons of power

Rashid Echesa's biography: From primary school dropout to upper echelons of power

Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't

Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares