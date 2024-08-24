DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed victory in uniting his Mount Kenya backyard.
A few leaders are speaking here and there, but none can dare speak in front of the public...They are only speaking in WhatsApp groups where it is safe - DP Gachagua
The DP claimed victory against a vicious political gang that he previously accused of inciting leaders against him through a group called Project 22.
While addressing the public at the 25th Annual Interministries Union Conference at Inkinyie Primary and Junior School Grounds in Kajiado County, the DP noted that he has succeeded in uniting Mount Kenya region and downplayed reports of division, noting that it is only a handful of lawmakers hiding behind WhatsApp groups.
"A few leaders are speaking here and there, but none can dare speak in front of the public. They are only speaking in WhatsApp groups where it is safe,” he stated.
Mount Kenya Supremacy battles and Gachagua calling out Ruto's men
Mount Kenya region supremacy battles saw political tensions flare as an abrasive Gachagua faced off with a rival faction allied to President William Ruto.
In June this year, Gachagua called out a section of leaders allied to President William Ruto who he accused of undermining him and sowing division.
At the time, Gachagua Ruto’s friends, including his PA of ordering him around on how to do his work.
“They are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person. Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work,” DP Rigathi Gachagua noted.
“The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua posed while speaking in Kirinyaga County.
Gachagua shifts focus to uniting Maa community
Having claimed victory, Gachagua called for unity among the Maa community and added that he will continue to make himself available for this cause.
"I am not stupid. How can I come and ask the Maa community to unite if my own backyard is not united?” He asked rhetorically.
The event was attended by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Deputy Governor Martine Moshisho, Senator Samuel Seki, Kajiado South MP Hon Samuel Parashina, Hon Onesmus Ngogoyo of Kajiado North, Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko and Dalalekutuk MCA John Loisa, the Clergy, among other leaders