DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

The DP claimed victory against a vicious political gang that he previously accused of inciting leaders against him through a group called Project 22.

While addressing the public at the 25th Annual Interministries Union Conference at Inkinyie Primary and Junior School Grounds in Kajiado County, the DP noted that he has succeeded in uniting Mount Kenya region and downplayed reports of division, noting that it is only a handful of lawmakers hiding behind WhatsApp groups.

"A few leaders are speaking here and there, but none can dare speak in front of the public. They are only speaking in WhatsApp groups where it is safe,” he stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Mount Kenya Supremacy battles and Gachagua calling out Ruto's men

Mount Kenya region supremacy battles saw political tensions flare as an abrasive Gachagua faced off with a rival faction allied to President William Ruto.

In June this year, Gachagua called out a section of leaders allied to President William Ruto who he accused of undermining him and sowing division.

At the time, Gachagua Ruto’s friends, including his PA of ordering him around on how to do his work.

“They are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person. Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work,” DP Rigathi Gachagua noted.

“The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua posed while speaking in Kirinyaga County.

Gachagua shifts focus to uniting Maa community

Having claimed victory, Gachagua called for unity among the Maa community and added that he will continue to make himself available for this cause.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the 25th Annual Interministries Union Conference at Inkinyie Primary and Junior School Grounds in Kajiado County on Saturday, August 24, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"I am not stupid. How can I come and ask the Maa community to unite if my own backyard is not united?” He asked rhetorically.