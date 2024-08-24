The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Charles Ouma

Kenyans have taken to social media to react to President William Ruto’s decision reappoint members of his former cabinet and political allies plum state jobs.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

After bowing to pressure from Kenyans who took to the streets in protests and fired his cabinet, the President William Ruto has found a way to still retain several members of his cabinet and allies in government.

Recommended articles

Former ICT CS Eliud Owalo and his Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management counterpart, Moses Kuria were on Friday appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management and Senior Adviser in his Council of Economic Advisers respectively.

Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai was also appointed as The Chairperson of KEMSA with Irungu Nyakera taking over as Chair of Board of Directors of KICC and Former lands CS Farida Karoney appointed as Chairperson of the National Lottery Board.

Dennis Itumbi was also appointed as The Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

“To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Eliud Owalo, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

“To bolster implementation of the Bottom Up Economic Agenda Plan by the broad-based government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Moses Kuria, as a Senior Adviser in his Council of Economic Advisers." Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said in a statement.

Many questioned what happened to President Ruto's austerity measures, promise to reduce advisors by 50% and why he is getting back the same people that failed him by his own admission back to government.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Kenyans who were not impressed with the appointments took to social media to weigh as sampled in the comments below.

Fecci: The government's latest move in musical chairs! They've just reshuffled the deck, proving once again that in the grand game of governance, being sacked is merely a pit stop before you're back in the race. Nipeeni handkerchief nahisi ata Kuria

Emmanuel: All I can say for now is congratulations coz tumebebwa ufala tumetosheka

Meditation: Didn’t he promise to reduce advisors by half? Here he is making more such appointments. Talk about lies and promises!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mefii: He was to reduce them by half but @WilliamsRuto being the liar he is, he's out there creating offices for anything and everything. Someone should tell him, ushuru yetu.

READ: Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

Chemutai Stella: I thought he was to reduce the number of advisers by 50%,why is he adding more

Chipu : Ruto lies all the time. He had said he'll drop 50% of his Advisors but what we're seeing is different

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

44 injured in freak accident involving multiple vehicles along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

44 injured in freak accident involving multiple vehicles along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole matches brother's distinctions at Brookhouse

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole matches brother's distinctions at Brookhouse

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house