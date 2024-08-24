Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Former ICT CS Eliud Owalo and his Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management counterpart, Moses Kuria were on Friday appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management and Senior Adviser in his Council of Economic Advisers respectively.

Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai was also appointed as The Chairperson of KEMSA with Irungu Nyakera taking over as Chair of Board of Directors of KICC and Former lands CS Farida Karoney appointed as Chairperson of the National Lottery Board.

Dennis Itumbi was also appointed as The Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

“To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Eliud Owalo, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

“To bolster implementation of the Bottom Up Economic Agenda Plan by the broad-based government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Moses Kuria, as a Senior Adviser in his Council of Economic Advisers." Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said in a statement.

Kenyans question Ruto's promises

Many questioned what happened to President Ruto's austerity measures, promise to reduce advisors by 50% and why he is getting back the same people that failed him by his own admission back to government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans who were not impressed with the appointments took to social media to weigh as sampled in the comments below.

Fecci: The government's latest move in musical chairs! They've just reshuffled the deck, proving once again that in the grand game of governance, being sacked is merely a pit stop before you're back in the race. Nipeeni handkerchief nahisi ata Kuria

Emmanuel: All I can say for now is congratulations coz tumebebwa ufala tumetosheka

Meditation: Didn’t he promise to reduce advisors by half? Here he is making more such appointments. Talk about lies and promises!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mefii: He was to reduce them by half but @WilliamsRuto being the liar he is, he's out there creating offices for anything and everything. Someone should tell him, ushuru yetu.

Chemutai Stella: I thought he was to reduce the number of advisers by 50%,why is he adding more