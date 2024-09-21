The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

Charles Ouma

A remorseful Gachagua reflected on the past and his political tribulations, admitting that he was wrong and apologised to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who he declared as the undisputed King of Mt. Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a heartfelt apology to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, acknowledging his mistake and revealing an oath which he claimed that Mount Kenya region has taken amid his troubles with President William Ruto.

Gachagua who is locked in a vicious fight for political survival with Ruto’s allies closing in reflected on past and present political developments, admitting that he is in a worse state than Ruto was when he served as the deputy president under Uhuru Kenyatta in a union that ended in a fallout.

READ: Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

A passionate DP Gachagua noted it was wrong to bash the retired President for endorsing Raila as a good man only for President William Ruto to embrace Raila and establish a broad-based government.

“The people from the Mountain & I feel very bad that we punished, demeaned, told off & embarrassed Uhuru Kenyatta for telling us that Raila is a good man. It has come to our knowledge that it was very unfair. I apologise to Uhuru & his family.” Gachagua stated.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

On political supremacy battles and the talk of his impeachment amid clear indications on his fallout with President William Ruto, the DP noted that any plans to divide the region is an exercise in futility.

According to the DP, the community made a covenant that never again shall they fight each other and allow themselves to be split along various camps.

“A covenant has been made by the community that never again shall the people of the Mountain fight their own. That is why when a few leaders are told to fight me, they are finding it very difficult because a decision was made,” Gachagua remarked.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

From being excluded in key government decisions to being subjected to what he termed as humiliation and outright disrespect, DP Gachagua opened up on his frosty relationship with President Ruto.

READ: Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

“Even if there is a jinx around this position, at least the President was allowed to do his work for 5 years without interruption. I have only done 1 yr & what is happening to me is worse than what happened to Ruto. Please allow me to work” DP Gachagua noted.

Nonetheless, he maintained that he will soldier on, making it clear that at no point will he resign from office.

“I want to ask the people of Kenya to pray for me so that I get strength and courage to soldier on despite the challenges.

“No, never (will I resign). I have been given a job by the people of Kenya. I thought we would have a good time the first 5 yrs but the challenges have come sooner than we anticipated.” The DP remarked.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
The DP made the remarks in an interview with Citizen TV in which he appealed to President William Ruto prevail upon his allies to allow him to serve his term in peace.

Charles Ouma

