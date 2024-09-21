Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

In an interview with Citizen TV, Gachagua linked President Ruto to his woes, noting that what he is undergoing as DP is far much worse than what President Ruto went through while serving as retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

MPs bribed and threatened to impeach me - Gachagua claims

The DP alleged that hefty amounts of money has been given to Members of Parliament in the form of bribes to impeach him.

According to Gachagua, those reluctant to join the bandwagon have also been threatened, further compounding his woes.

Asked to come clean on the person bribing MPs, the DP maintained that the person behind it all will be known in the fullness of time but made it clear that a motion seeking to impeach him under the present circumstances must definitely have the blessings of the President.

Admitting that it is not easy being where he is, Gachagua appealed for prayers, making it clear that he will never resign from his position in government.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

“I want to ask the people of Kenya to pray for me so that I get strength and courage to soldier on despite the challenges.

“No, never. I have been given a job by the people of Kenya. I thought we would have a good time the first 5 yrs but the challenges have come sooner than we anticipated.” The DP remarked.

Gachagua on his relationship with Ruto and the Adani deal

Painting a clear picture of his relationship with his boss, President William Ruto, Gachagua noted that he has been left out of the President’s itinerary to a point where he had not been informed of president William Ruto’s departure for New York later on Friday.

“I am told he is leaving the country but I am not aware of the time. I have not been informed. I have not talked to him today,” Gachagua responded when asked if he was aware that the President would be leaving the country.

He also added that key decisions made in government are done without his knowledge such as the Adani deal for JKIA whose details he was not privy to and only came to learn of it in the media, just like other Kenyans despite being the second in command.

“I am not privy to the arrangement; it has not come to my attention officially. I do not have the details. I am just hearing them like the rest of you. I am as green as you are,” Gachagua explained.

Gachagua reflects on Ruto’s experience under Uhuru

Reflecting on Ruto’s own experience as the DP under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Gachagua noted that Ruto’s regime has taken it to a new level noting that unlike Ruto who served a full term before falling out with Uhuru during the final term as DP, he has not even been given space to serve for two peaceful years as the chaos began too early into the regime.

“Even if there is a jinx around this position, at least the President was allowed to do his work for 5 years without interruption. I have only done 1 yr & what is happening to me is worse than what happened to Ruto. Please allow me to work” DP Gachagua noted.