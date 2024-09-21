The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

Charles Ouma

Maintaining that he is a truthful man, DP Gachagua did not hold back while opening up on his frustrations serving under President Ruto, noting that what he has been subjected to is far worse than what Ruto went through while serving as retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's deputy.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the interview
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the interview

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up on his troubles with President William Ruto and his allies, lifting the lid on simmering tensions and an imminent fallout with his boss.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Gachagua linked President Ruto to his woes, noting that what he is undergoing as DP is far much worse than what President Ruto went through while serving as retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

The DP alleged that hefty amounts of money has been given to Members of Parliament in the form of bribes to impeach him.

READ: Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

According to Gachagua, those reluctant to join the bandwagon have also been threatened, further compounding his woes.

Asked to come clean on the person bribing MPs, the DP maintained that the person behind it all will be known in the fullness of time but made it clear that a motion seeking to impeach him under the present circumstances must definitely have the blessings of the President.

Admitting that it is not easy being where he is, Gachagua appealed for prayers, making it clear that he will never resign from his position in government.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
“I want to ask the people of Kenya to pray for me so that I get strength and courage to soldier on despite the challenges.

“No, never. I have been given a job by the people of Kenya. I thought we would have a good time the first 5 yrs but the challenges have come sooner than we anticipated.” The DP remarked.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Painting a clear picture of his relationship with his boss, President William Ruto, Gachagua noted that he has been left out of the President’s itinerary to a point where he had not been informed of president William Ruto’s departure for New York later on Friday.

READ: Sakaja fires back after DP Gachagua hinted at reconfiguring Nairobi leadership

“I am told he is leaving the country but I am not aware of the time. I have not been informed. I have not talked to him today,” Gachagua responded when asked if he was aware that the President would be leaving the country.

He also added that key decisions made in government are done without his knowledge such as the Adani deal for JKIA whose details he was not privy to and only came to learn of it in the media, just like other Kenyans despite being the second in command.

“I am not privy to the arrangement; it has not come to my attention officially. I do not have the details. I am just hearing them like the rest of you. I am as green as you are,” Gachagua explained.

Reflecting on Ruto’s own experience as the DP under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Gachagua noted that Ruto’s regime has taken it to a new level noting that unlike Ruto who served a full term before falling out with Uhuru during the final term as DP, he has not even been given space to serve for two peaceful years as the chaos began too early into the regime.

READ: Ruto flies back to U.S. 3 months after state visit

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

“Even if there is a jinx around this position, at least the President was allowed to do his work for 5 years without interruption. I have only done 1 yr & what is happening to me is worse than what happened to Ruto. Please allow me to work” DP Gachagua noted.

Gachagua appealed to President William Ruto to reign in on his troops and order them to stop abusing him.

