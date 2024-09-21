The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua was expelled from the group by President William Ruto's private secretary, Rueben Maiyo

File image of President William Ruto (R) looking at a phone held by Kikuyu MP kimani Ichung'wah
File image of President William Ruto (R) looking at a phone held by Kikuyu MP kimani Ichung'wah

In the wake of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lamentation that he was removed from President William Ruto’s WhatsApp Group to presumably exclude him from State affairs, more details have emerged on the purpose of the group, its membership and reasons behind its deletion.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Citizen TV, Gachagua noted that he was removed from the WhatsApp group a week ago by President Ruto’s private secretary Rueben Maiyo with Dennis Itumbi confirming the existence of the group.

Membership was reserved for Senior government officials and an exclusive list of their staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group in question served to align the schedules of both President William Ruto and his deputy, with DP Gachagua noting that he, alongside his team was removed from the WhatsApp group where the President’s itinerary is shared, presumably to exclude them from State affairs.

READ: Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

“About a week ago, we were removed from that diary so we were not able to follow what was going on and so we cannot align. When I am aware where the President is, I am always there. When I am not aware, there is nothing I can do about it.

“It is a WhatsApp Group and it’s updated as we go on and we keep on aligning. I was removed, my private secretary and Chief of Staff was removed and so we have no access to the diary." Gachagua explained.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Reading mischief in the move, Gachagua noted that those behind it want to see to it that he fails to attend state functions or arrives late for the President’s meetings so that they can claim that he is disrespectful and absconding duties.

“There is mischief to remove me from the Presidential diary so that once I do not attend Presidential events, it can be purported that I am absconding duty. I hear that was one of the grounds for impeachment. Sometimes they want me to appear late so that it can appear I am disrespectful,” the DP remarked.

Membership was drawn from both the President and his deputy’s team, with collaboration from both sides to ensure that the itineraries of the two leaders are aligned.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

Gachagua’s private secretary and his Chief of staff were among the members of the group that also included similar representation from President Ruto’s side.

The president and his deputy were also in the group to keep abreast with each other’s diary.

According to an update shared by the Head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, CS Aden Duale, Kipchumba Karori and Emmanuel Talam were also members of the group that has since been deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Itumbi confirmed the existence of the WhatsApp group referenced by Gachagua.

He shared a screenshot that appeared to show members being removed from the group, claiming that the President was removed from the group that was eventually deleted even before the DP.

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

According to Itumbi, the group was deleted as a result of highly classified documents being shared in WhatsApp groups and a security decision made that no other group would be formed.

READ: Sakaja fires back after DP Gachagua hinted at reconfiguring Nairobi leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, the Diary group was deleted. What DP @rigathi fails to mention is that the President was removed even before him, and The group was permanent DELETED due to the highly classified documents being shared in WhatsApp groups. A security decision was also made that no other group would be formed on the DIARY.” Itumbi wrote on X.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

Gachagua directly addresses Ruto, claims he was kicked out of president's diary

Gachagua directly addresses Ruto, claims he was kicked out of president's diary

Ruto flies back to U.S. 3 months after state visit

Ruto flies back to U.S. 3 months after state visit

Court sets aside Masengeli's sentence as Judge Mugambi withdraws from case

Court sets aside Masengeli's sentence as Judge Mugambi withdraws from case

Sakaja fires back after DP Gachagua hinted at reconfiguring Nairobi leadership

Sakaja fires back after DP Gachagua hinted at reconfiguring Nairobi leadership

Population of tribes in Kenya from highest to lowest - KNBS report

Population of tribes in Kenya from highest to lowest - KNBS report

Moi's grandson Collins Kibet jailed for contempt of court

Moi's grandson Collins Kibet jailed for contempt of court

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle