General Ogolla's burial program, rites & ritual conducted by Governor Orengo in Siaya

The burial will be done within 72 hours of his death with the family also revealing that he will be buried without a coffin in accordance with his wishes.

A burial plan seen by the news desk indicates that his remains will leave Mashujaa Funeral Home to Embakasi Garrison at exactly 6 am for his final journey.

The remains of the fallen general will be flown to Kisumu, arriving at Kisumu International Airport by 8am.

The body will then be transported by road from Kisumu to Alego, and is expected to arrive by 9:30.

President Ruto's arrival and funeral service

A funeral service will be conducted at Senator Obama K'Ogello Primary School in Ng'iya Village, Siaya County with guests expected to be seated at the school by 9 am.

President William Ruto is expected to arrive by 9:45, with other dignitaries also expected to be in attendance.

A file image of General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

A mass for the deceased general will run from 10 am to 12:55hrs.

The program indicates that opening prayers, welcoming remarks, eulogy, and tributes from family, friends representatives, church representatives, military representatives and the government will be given during this time.

Sessions for Bible readings, sermons, family prayers and votes of thanks and announcements have also been included in the program.

Military rites will run from 13:oohrs to 13:55hrs followed by procession to the gravesite for interment at the General's Mor Village in Siaya County.

The rites include a military reveille, a call traditionally used to wake soldiers for duty (but in death, it is appropriated to mean hope in the afterlife) followed by a 1 minute of silence in honour of General Ogolla.

President William Ruto with the Chief of the Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla on February 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The last post, a tradition used at military funerals to indicate that the fallen soldier has gone to his final rest will be conducted by the military with the body lowered into the grave.

The sendoff will also feature a 19-gun salute.

A performance of the National Anthem by the military after the laying of wreaths will mark the end of the program with all activities expected to come to a close by 2pm.

Orengo performs Tero Buru

Siaya Governor James Orengo on Saturday led mourners in performing traditional funeral rites of Tero Buru for the Fallen General.

Orengo, accompanied by a crowd of mourners made his way to the deceased’s home in Alego.

Carrying a spear and a shield, the governor drove a sizeable herd of cattle while singing dirges.

The ritual is performed by a deceased’s age-mates to chase away evil spirits.