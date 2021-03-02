Goodbye Jubilee - Caleb Kositany after ouster as Deputy Secretary General

Soy MP, Caleb Kositany has said that he will not appeal the decision that had him removed as Jubilee Party’s deputy Secretary General.

Speaking shortly after the communication was made official, Mr Kositany said it was time he parted ways with the ruling party, adding that he has now become an active member of the UDA party, where he has found a new home.

“I will not appeal that Decision, goodbye Jubilee, I'm now an active member of the UDA Party and I think I have found a better home there,” said MP Caleb Kositany.

In another post seen by Pulse Live, the MP tweeted asking why it took the party so long to have him removed as Rapahel Tuju’s deputy, as he insisted that the Jubilee Party does not like the truth, but he will continue speaking his mind.

“It was a matter of when not if,i just wonder what took them so long?.. Part of the jubilee leadership is allergic to the truth,but i will keep speaking my mind,” added Mr Kositany.

The Soy MP has been issuing contradicting statements to those of the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju, in what was seen as a clear display of the fight between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

On Monday, Jubilee SG, Raphael Tuju announced that the Soy MP had been ousted as his deputy and replaced by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

“Jubilee Party national Management Committee met today, 1st March, 2021, at the Party Headquarters, and in exercise of its mandate as provided for under article 7(2) of the Jubilee party constitution, removed Hon. Caleb Kositany from the Position of Deputy Secretary General with immediate effect,” said the statement.

