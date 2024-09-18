Gov't announces date for free entry to national parks in September

This gesture, part of the week-long National Tourism Week running from September 22 to 29, aims to promote local tourism and encourage Kenyans to explore the country's rich natural heritage.

The decision was approved during President William Ruto's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, reinforcing the government’s commitment to boosting domestic tourism while conserving the environment.

The free access will allow thousands of Kenyans, including families and students, to experience the breathtaking wildlife and landscapes that have made Kenya a global conservation destination.

Celebrating Kenya’s Natural Heritage

The free entry day on September 28 offers a unique opportunity for Kenyans to visit iconic national parks, such as Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Tsavo, and Nairobi National Park, among others, without the usual gate fees.

September is regarded as a peak season by the Kenya Wildlife Service and charges normally range from Sh200 to Sh1000 for Kenyans and $20 to $100 for international tourists, depending on the park and tourists' age.

This is expected to increase foot traffic to these popular parks, giving Kenyans from all walks of life a chance to reconnect with nature and learn about conservation efforts.

In addition to free park access, various parks across the country will host special events throughout the week to mark National Tourism Week.

Kenya is also conducting the 2024-2025 national wildlife census, the second such activity in the history of the country.

The census will document Kenya’s wildlife population and assess the health of critical ecosystems.

Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park Pulse Live Kenya

