Governor Anyang' Nyong'o suspends protests in Kisumu

This comes after two weeks of peaceful protests by the county residents against the Kenyan government over high living costs and electoral fraud allegations.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 29, Governor Nyong'o said the decision was made following detailed consultations with the Azimio National leadership and the County Executive Committee.

"All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi," the statement read in part.

Nyong'o added that the people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio La Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya.

"I would like to appeal to the people of Kisumu to work in tandem with law enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our county," the governor continued.

He noted that many residents in Kisumu had been taking to the streets demanding for the opening of the 2022 Presidential election servers, protesting the high cost of living and the recruitment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.