Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has survived a second attempt to remove her from office by impeachment.
Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment
Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment after Senators voted to save her
Recommended articles
The Senate on November 8, acquitted her of all seven charges brought up against her by the County Assembly.
The Senate voting pattern defied party lines, and the Senators voted to throw out all seven charges fronted against the governor by the Meru County Assembly.
The hearing of Governor Mwangaza's impeachment case lasted two days, and the hearing began on Tuesday when the Meru County Assembly presented their case.
On Wednesday, the Governor's and her lawyer put her defense against the impeachment charges.
The Senators took the crucial vote at around midnight on Wednesday, voting on each of the seven counts leveled against Governor Mwangaza.
The charges included misappropriation and misuse of county resources, nepotism and unethical practices, bullying and vilifying other leaders, usurping her statutory powers, contempt of court, illegally naming a public road after her husband, and contempt of the Meru County Assembly.
In her closing submission, Governor Mwangaza appealed to the senators to spare her from impeachment, characterizing her troubles as vilification. She expressed her hope to unite all Meru leaders.
Mwangaza regretted her conduct towards the Members of the County Assembly, MPs, and Senators, in turn, asked them for forgiveness.
The Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the Senate’s decision, stating, “The result of the division indicates the Senate has not upheld any of the charges. Therefore, the Senate has failed to remove the governor by impeachment. The governor accordingly continues to hold office.”
The Senate Speaker will now notify his Meru County Assembly Speaker, Ayub Bundi, of the resolution.
The Senate's decision to acquit Governor Mwangaza has thrown her a political lifeline, and she will continue to hold office as the Meru Governor.
Following her acquittal, she celebrated with Members of Parliament and Senators who were supporting her.
Among those who also celebrated her win was Public Service CS Moses Kuria who got into trouble after voicing his opinion on the impeachment hearing at the Senate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke