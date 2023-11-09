Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

The Senate on November 8, acquitted her of all seven charges brought up against her by the County Assembly.

The Senate voting pattern defied party lines, and the Senators voted to throw out all seven charges fronted against the governor by the Meru County Assembly.

The hearing of Governor Mwangaza's impeachment case lasted two days, and the hearing began on Tuesday when the Meru County Assembly presented their case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in the Senate on November 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

On Wednesday, the Governor's and her lawyer put her defense against the impeachment charges.

The Senators took the crucial vote at around midnight on Wednesday, voting on each of the seven counts leveled against Governor Mwangaza.

The charges included misappropriation and misuse of county resources, nepotism and unethical practices, bullying and vilifying other leaders, usurping her statutory powers, contempt of court, illegally naming a public road after her husband, and contempt of the Meru County Assembly.

In her closing submission, Governor Mwangaza appealed to the senators to spare her from impeachment, characterizing her troubles as vilification. She expressed her hope to unite all Meru leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwangaza regretted her conduct towards the Members of the County Assembly, MPs, and Senators, in turn, asked them for forgiveness.

The Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the Senate’s decision, stating, “The result of the division indicates the Senate has not upheld any of the charges. Therefore, the Senate has failed to remove the governor by impeachment. The governor accordingly continues to hold office.”

The Senate Speaker will now notify his Meru County Assembly Speaker, Ayub Bundi, of the resolution.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in the Senate on November 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The Senate's decision to acquit Governor Mwangaza has thrown her a political lifeline, and she will continue to hold office as the Meru Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her acquittal, she celebrated with Members of Parliament and Senators who were supporting her.