Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has spoken for the first time after being impeached by the Senate.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, Sonko said there is life after politics, and he is excited to go back to his normal life and be with people who have always supported him through his political life.

He claimed that Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka told him that he had been blackmailed into presiding over the impeachment by powerful individuals, accusing some of the senators he served with threw him under the bus, because of pressure from their party leaders.

Mike Sonko alleged that money was given to the Senators during the voting for them to breach the law, adding that he had only been impeached by a few senators, but not the people of Nairobi and God.

He apologized to his wife and daughter for having been dragged into the allegations against him urging them to continue to be the strong women that they are.

He also promised to continue supporting the people and that he will surely be back.

“As I said before, there is life after politics, and I am excited to go back to my life and to be with the ordinary people who have been supporting me all my political life.

My good friend the Speaker of Senate Ken Lusaka told me he was under instructions from State to breach the law in presiding over my impeachment because he was scared of the carcinogenic wheelbarrow scandal being brought back when he was the Governor of Bungoma. Some of my former colleagues in the Senate had to sacrifice me coz of the party political pressure from their Party Bosses who personally called them one by one to impeach me because I was not born in Statehouse and my father was not President nor Prime Minister and vice president as well. During the voting exercise, Ksh 2 Million was offered by state for Christmas so that the law can be breached.

To my beautiful wife Primrose and daughter Saumu whose names were dragged into this mess while the trip was state approved continue to be strong women, you have never done any business with the County of Nairobi or won yourselves tenders with the Kemsa in the Covid Billionaires scandal to enrich yourselves or our family.

Today I have been allegedly impeached by a few Senators, but I have not been impeached by the people of Nairobi and Kenyans at large, God has not impeached me as well and I know He has better plans for me. Everything happens for a reason. I Have faith in God. I will walk with him to the end of this journey.

To all my people and supporters who have been believing and standing with me throughout my 10 years political journey, I encourage you to promise yourself, no matter how hard it gets, do not give up on your dreams, no matter what happened or happens to me, I will stand with you and I will continue supporting you whenever you are in need.

The greatest tragedy in life is not getting knocked down. The greatest tragedy in life is refusing to get up after being knocked down. Today I may appear down but I'm not because I know my victory is soon coming back.

Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” said Mike Sonko.